Who is Emily Compagno’s husband? Get to know Peter Riley

Peter Riley is a former data analyst and real estate agent from the United States of America. He is best recognised as Emily Compagno’s husband. His wife is an American attorney, television show host, and former National Football League cheerleader who currently co-hosts the Outnumbered show on Fox News Channel. She also hosts The FOX True Crime Podcast w/ Emily Compagno on Fox News Radio.

Emily Compagno visits "Hannity" with host Sean Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Who is Emily Compagno’s husband? His name is Peter Riley–an American former data analyst and real estate agent. Emily and Peter have been married since 2017. The couple currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Riley Gender Male Year of birth 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Wife Emily Compagno Education Portland State University Profession Former data analyst, real estate agent Net worth $8 million

Peter Riley’s biography

The celebrity husband was born in Portland, Oregon, United States of America, and currently resides in Seattle, Washington, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at Portland State University in 2000 and graduated with a degree in Geology, Computer Applications and Data Analysis in 2003.

What is Peter Rile’s age?

The American real estate agent is 44 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1979. However, his exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

What is Peter Riley’s profession?

Emily Compagno’s spouse is a former data analyst and real estate agent. According to his LinkedIn profile, Peter works as a real estate broker at Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate in Vancouver, Washington, United States. He was ranked among the top ten agents in the Southwest Washington region.

He previously worked as a real estate broker at Prudential NW Properties. Before that, he worked as a data analyst in Portland, Oregon, from 2003 to 2008.

What is Peter Riley’s net worth?

The American real estate agent has an alleged net worth of $8 million. His primary source of income is his career as a real estate broker.

Emily Compagno and Peter Riley’s relationship

Emily and Peter first met when they were teenagers in high school, but began dating years after they reconnected in Seattle. The pair tied the knot on 13 September 2017 at the Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, Italy.

Peter Riley’s wife is an American attorney, television host and former National Football League (NFL) cheerleader. She currently co-hosts the Outnumbered show at the Fox News Channel. She also hosts The FOX True Crime Podcast and often appears on the popular late-night talk show Gutfeld!

What is Peter Riley’s height?

Emily Compagno’s husband stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres. He weighs approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms.

Fast facts about Peter Riley

Why is Peter Riley famous? The real estate agent came into the spotlight as the husband of American attorney & Fox News host Emily Compagno. Where is Peter Riley from? He was born in Portland, Oregon, United States of America. What is Peter Riley’s age? He is 44 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1979. What does Emily Compagno's husband, Peter Riley, do for a living? He is a former data analyst and real estate currently working at Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate. Who is Emily Compagno married to? The TV host is married to Peter Riley. Where do Emily Compagno and her husband live? The couple resides in Seattle, Washington, United States. Is Emily Compagno still married? Yes, the American Attorney has been married to Peter for almost six years as of 2023. What is Peter Riley’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

Peter Riley is a former data analyst and real estate agent from Portland, Oregon, United States of America. He gained public recognition for being Emily Compagno’s husband. They have been married for over five years, since 13 September 2017.

