Carl Azuz’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, net worth

Carl Azuz is a renowned broadcast journalist from the United States. He currently serves as a news anchor and writer at CNN 10, a 10 minutes digital show that explains news to a global audience.

Carl Azuz began reporting for CNN Student News in 2008. The TV personality also hosts CNN Newsroom, where he focuses on in-depth explanations of a range of stories such as the US debt limit, the Atlanta public schools cheating scandal, and many more.

Profile summary

Full name Carl Azuz Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Arab Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married University University of Georgia Profession Journalist Net worth $2 million Twitter

Carl Azuz's biography

The news anchor was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. His parents are alleged to be public school teachers. He is an American citizen of Arab ethnicity.

He attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Telecommunications Arts Production.

How old is Carl Azuz?

Carl Azuz's age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 August 1989. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The American journalist began his career as an intern journalist. He later became a writer and associate producer for CNN International and was a page writer for CNN Interactive. His reports have appeared on virtually every CNN platform. In addition, he has done several coverages, including the war in Iraq and the world's most expensive ice cream sundae.

In 2008, he started reporting for the show titled CNN Student News, currently known as CNN 10, which has since made him famous. He is also the anchor of the show. The show targets middle and high school students who want to learn about current events and global issues in 10 minutes or less with ease.

Apart from his anchoring duties, Carl Azuz from CNN also hosts CNN Newsroom. He has also conducted interviews with students on CNN's Fix Our Schools segment and explored the impact of technology on teenagers.

The American journalist is also a public speaker. He has also spoken at events such as workshops, national conventions, graduations ceremonies and charity events.

What is Carl Azuz's net worth?

According to Married Biography, his net worth is alleged to be around $2 million. However, no verified sources state how much the news anchor is worth. He has acquired most of his wealth from his career as a journalist.

What is Carl Azuz's salary? His annual salary is estimated to be $200,000.

Is Carl Azuz married?

According to his Linkedin profile, he is married. He was once rumoured to be engaged to a lady called Kezie Ann. However, he keeps his personal life out of public; therefore, Carl Azuz's wife's name remains a mystery.

How tall is Carl Azuz?

The American journalist is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres, and his body weight is 181 pounds or 82 kilograms.

Fast facts about Carl Azuz

Who is Carl Azuz? He is an American journalist and news anchor known for being the host of CNN 10. When is Carl Azuz's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 14 August every year. What ethnicity is Carl Azuz? The news anchor is of Arab ethnicity. How much does Carl Azuz make? His net worth is estimated to be $2 million. He earns around $200,000 annually. Where does Carl Azuz live? He currently resides in Georgia, United States. Is Carl Azuz still with CNN? Yes, he currently works as a news anchor on CNN 10. What is Carl Azuz's political party? The news anchor has not revealed his political affiliation. How old is Carl Azuz? He is 33 years old as of 2022. What is Carl Azuz's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Carl Azuz is an American journalist working at CCN. He is best known as the news anchor and writer for CNN 10.

