Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has displayed a lovely side of herself as she visited Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s home

Legit.ng earlier reported that the couple recently announced the arrival of their triplets after five years of marriage

Just like many of her colleagues, Toyin’s presence stood out in how she greeted the people in the couple’s household

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham warmed the hearts of many following her visit to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s house.

Recall that Lateef and his wife recently welcomed their triplet newborns five years after their marriage.

Viral clip of Toyin Abraham inside Lateef Adedimeji’s house sparks reactions online. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

A video went viral on Elon Musk’s X showing Toyin’s courtesy visit just as most of her colleagues did over the weekend.

Netizens quickly pointed out how the movie star knelt to humbly greet the elders she met in the couple’s animated household

Many gushed about her social skills, which also spurred negative comments from some of her critics

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Toyin Abraham got many talking following an encounter she had with her colleague Shaffy Bello.

The duo were present at the Icons Night of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held on Thursday night, May 7, 2026.

In the footage that caught the attention of many, Toyin was seen kneeling to greet Shaffy Bello.

The video left many sharing their hot takes online.

Still on Toyin's gracious manners, the filmmaker sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

Toyin was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

One X user wrote that her repeated kneeling was “unnecessary” and looked like “eye service,” urging her to carry herself with more pride, given her achievements.

She wrote:

"I’m a fan of Aunty Toyin Abraham but this her unnecessary kneeling down and greeting is becoming too much and looking like an eye service now. It’s ok to respect elders and cultures but those women she keep kneeling for are not so older than her.

"Aunty Toyin, you need to start packaging yourself now. That’s why they keep disrespecting you. They are not more than you, they are not bigger than you. Stop belittling yourself for them. We Nigerians have forgiven you for supporting City Boy in 2023. It’s time you forgive yourself too and carry yourself with pride and grace cos you work hard for it and you deserve the respect that comes with it. I don’t mean any disrespect and I love you. "

Reacting to the criticism, Toyin Abraham defended her actions, saying she would never stop kneeling for people who “value and deserve it.”

She emphasised that her respect for elders and cultural traditions remains unwavering, regardless of status.

In a follow‑up post, the actress described herself as a “true Omoluabi,” a Yoruba term for someone who embodies good character and cultural values.

She reassured her fans, known as Toyintitans, that she would continue to uphold her heritage with pride.

Toyin Abraham’s friendly exchange at Lateef Adedimeji’s house gets people talking. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's visit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@_filloh1 said:

Now I believe A. Toyin is not doing eyes when she kneel down to greet elders. Is obvious that’s who she is, I use to believe is eye service.

@SadiyaDubu said:

"This woman is oversabi and fake!"

@Official_Oye saud:

"Oversabi aunty don come."

@vuga001 said:

"This woman is a very responsible and humble woman. Funke just go set her up for dragging."

@tayo_billz said:

"She sabi this kneeling down to greet thing."

@Oga_Sage said:

"Toyin Abraham is very respectful and I love that for her."

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng