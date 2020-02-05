Who is Ashton Meem? New husband, net worth, Golden Tate

Those familiar with the National Football League (NFL) and players' lives on and off the pitch know Ashton Meem. She is popularly known as the ex-wife of the NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ashton became famous because of her relationship with the Super Bowl champion, who also happens to be one of NFL's highest-paid players.

Profile summary

Full name Ashton Meem Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Richmond, Virginia, United States Current residence Richmond, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Weight 127 pounds (58 kg) Body measurements 34-25-35 inches (86-63-88 cm) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Mother Molly Meem Father Lang Meem Relationship status Single School St. Catherine’s High School University North Carolina State University, University of Georgia Profession Advertising Operations Assistant Net worth $4 million

Who is Ashton Meem?

Ashton Meem is an advertising operations assistant. Her age is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born in September 1987 to parents Lang Meem and Molly Meem in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Educational background

She attended St. Catherine High School, Richmond's oldest private all-girls school. Later, she enrolled at the University of Georgia.

However, Ashton transferred to North Carolina State University in Raleigh to be close to Russell Wilson, her then-boyfriend. In 2010, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

What does Ashton Meem do for a living?

Ashton interned at Lewis Partners and McKinney in media marketing and later worked as an art consultant. Eventually, after graduation, she was recruited by American Family Insurance to work as an Advertising Operations Assistant, a position she holds up to date.

Ashton Meem and Russell Wilson's relationship

Ashton Meem and Russell Wilson first met in high school and fell in love at their first meeting. After high school, they enrolled at different universities but fortunately maintained a long-distance relationship.

Later, Ashton joined Russell at North Carolina State University. The couple got engaged in August 2010 after Ashton's graduation. On 14 January 2012, Ashton became Russell Wilson's first wife when they tied the knot at the Country Club of Virginia.

Besides her media career, Ashton was an event planner, a task she enjoyed to the point of considering opening her own boutique wedding planning company. She organized their wedding with spectacular detail, ensuring every aspect was within her tastes and preferences.

Ashton Meem and Wilson walked down the aisle in sparkling wear. She exhibited an elegant J. Crew Bridal gown in NYC, while Russel wore an expensive designer suit.

Their wedding was crowned by nine groomsmen and bridesmaids, with approximately 300 guests in attendance, all dressed to the occasion.

Why did Ashton and Russell divorce?

Ashton and Russell divorced after two years of marriage. Rumours swirled that Ashton allegedly had an affair with Russell Wilson's teammate and friend, Golden Tate.

Russell filed for divorce despite Ashton Meem and Golden Tate denying the allegations. However, the alleged affair remains unconfirmed to date, but fans believe it is the major reason for their divorce.

In 2014, after Tate exited Seattle Seahawks, he tried to clarify that he had not been involved with his friend's wife. At the time of their divorce, Russell had led his team, Seattle Seahawks, to a glorious season to emerge as the Super Bowl XLVIII champions in 2013.

Their divorce process was smooth, and the amount of money settled for divorce remained undisclosed. The ex-couple has remained silent about the reasons behind their divorce.

Russel moved on and began dating Ciara. The duo was pictured together at the White House during the Barack Obama meeting in 2015.

After four months of their engagement, in July 2016, they married and had their first child, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017. They welcomed their second child, a son, who was born on July 23, 2020.

Where is Russell Wilson's ex-wife now?

After their divorce, Ashton led a low-key life, keeping everything about her away from Hollywood. She remained unmarried. As a result, details about Ashton Meem's new husband are unavailable.

What is Ashton Meem's Instagram? Her Instagram account is @1ashtonwilson. She has remained inactive, and the last time she posted a photo was in 2017.

What is Ashton Meem's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American businesswoman is alleged to have a net worth of $4 million. She has earned her income majorly from her career endeavours.

How tall is Ashton Meem?

Ashton Meem's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres), and she weighs 127 pounds (58 kilograms). Ashton has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-63-88 centimetres).

Ashton Meem gained public attention primarily through her previous marriage to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. They were high school sweethearts and got married in 2012. Since her divorce, she has maintained a private life, and limited public information is available about her current activities or personal endeavours.

