Sonny Echono, TETFund boss, has defended himself amid allegations of corruption against the federal agency

Echono reiterated that the "achievements and reforms" he has been able to facilitate at TETFund have brought about false accusations that he has turned the agency into a territory where contract splitting and padding was the order of the day

Legit.ng reports that Echono stated that cartels were in charge of TETFund projects, but he introduced reforms and "made very powerful enemies"

Maitama, Abuja - Sonny Echono, the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has said claims in some quarters that the agency was guilty of corruption were untrue.

Reacting to allegations of a multi-billion naira contract fund misappropriation in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, April 26, Echono stated that since taking over the mantle of leadership in TETFund, due process was strictly followed.

Providing context into the allegation of paying N2.9 billion to a contractor for an unexecuted project, the TETFund boss argued that there were no irregularities.

He said:

“We use MoUs generally for training programmes. We have been doing these MoUs, and I inherited about nine of them when I came in. Once we are discussing an MoU, it is not a contract. They are two different things.

“But we do contracts. We advertise all our projects. Four of these projects are going to FEC.

"When I was asked to come here, I was given a mandate and I have introduced reforms, made very powerful enemies and you can see some bits of that. It shows that we have done a quick deal in reforming our systems to the acknowledgement of all our stakeholders."

ICPC detains TETFund director

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) detained Gloria Olotu, the director of finance and accounts of TETFund.

The decision of the ICPC to detain Olotu follows a report about the controversial award of an N3.8 billion contract by the TETFund.

Olotu; Kolapo Okunola, the director of human resources and general administration at TETFund; and Joseph Odo, the agency’s director of information communication technology (ICT); were at the ICPC office on Thursday, April 25.

