Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared her thoughts about controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje

In a recent interview, the movie star shut down claims of Odumeje being a fake pastor while sharing her personal experience with him

NBS’s defense of the popular preacher amid the rumours about him triggered reactions from netizens

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked defended controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, to the surprise of many.

The movie star was recently a guest on Inside Scoop by Pulse where she spoke with ex-BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, on the matter.

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing defends Odumeje. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @chukwuemeka_odumeje

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she did not subscribe to rumours of Odumeje being a fake pastor, especially after her experience with him.

The 35-year-old actress went on to explain that when she met Odumeje aka Indabosky, he left her shocked to her bones because he told her things about herself that could not have been found on the internet. She added that he was also not one to share problems without giving the solution.

Nkechi Blessing said she was 101% convinced that Odumeje is a true man of God but that he has a problem with communicating in proper English, hence the confusion.

In her words:

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution. Odumeje is a true man of God and I’m saying it here categorically. He can actually heal people 101%. Because he doesn’t know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing defends Odumeje

Nkechi Blessing’s take about Odumeje not being a fake man of God triggered interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Mazi_chukumezi:

“❤️❤️❤️ I love what u said. I have not met that man of God before, but when I saw him in my dream, good things happened in my life.”

amarzjewelry:

“Test all spirits. Anyone can perform miracles and prophesy. Can the fruits of the Holyspirit be seen in them?”

udee_shortlets:

“No one has the right to call any man of God fake or real ..it’s not in our power ,Leave it unto God .God said the wisdom of man is like foolishness unto him .it’s not in our place to know if odumeje is real or not .. Leave that to God ..any body that comes to say God called him or he is a man of God ..I believe and respect that status …it’s for God to judge not us human beings.”

g8naturecare_beautyhub:

“Hope u you know prophecy and vision is a gift on its own sometimes I dream things even before they occur and that I have been like that since baby and that doesn’t mean I am a pastor.”

Icparklins:

“If somebody tells you things about your life, they give you a chance to make certain adjustments to improve or prevent your situation.”

Joheobeoluhi:

“Sadly simply because someone can tell you things don’t make them a man/woman of God. The Bible says it clear that people will cast out demons in my name. Seek the world of God not someone to tell you things about yourself. Let’s not forget that even in the Bible people like ( The sons of issachar) The girl that was possessed with demons and so many more examples came in the name of the Lord. Be careful out there.”

Aniemeke_onyinyechi:

“Lol.. hope we know that being able to see vision and give prophecy doesn't make someone real? ”

jenniferworldwide:

“There is a thing called Familiar spirit. Test all spirits.”

lolofruitie:

“So people still don't know that even Satan has power???”

Slimbudget:

“The fact that u have skull doesn't mean you have brain.”

gee4gifty____:

“Telling u everything about ur life is the PANDEMIC power, Giving u solution, is the CITADEL power.”

cha._.les:

“Even odumeje knows he is a comedian.”

pillowhub_bykenrach:

“There are many voices other than the voice of God speaking in the spirit realm. Selah!”

ladyjosephine_d:

“So something that even herbalist can do makes a person a man of God? Wao.”

Source: Legit.ng