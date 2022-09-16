Nona Sobo’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, filmography

Mariona Soley Bosch, famous as Nona Sobo, is a Spanish actress and model. She became famous after being featured in the Netflix series Wrong of the Tracks (Entrevias).

Nona Sobo has been passionate about acting from a young age. She was eight years old when she played minor roles in adverts and music videos. She is also a model, represented by Nickname Agency.

Profile summary

Real name Mariona Soley Bosch Nickname Nona Sobo Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Thailand Current residence Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mei Sobo Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Carlos Uraga Profession Actress, model Instagram @nonasobo

Nona Sobo's biography

The young actress was born in Thailand but was raised in Spain. She was adopted when she was a child by Mei Sobo. At the age of 2 years, they relocated to Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain, where she has spent all her years.

The actress is an athlete. In school, she participated in swimming competitions and won gold medals in inter-school competitions.

What is Nona Sobo's age?

The actress is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 March 2000. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Nona is a famous actress building a career in the entertainment industry. She began her career by acting in minor roles in commercials and music videos. The casting director of Wrong Side of the Tracks met Nona when she was working for a TV advertisement and offered her the role of Irene.

She, therefore, made her debut in acting in 2021 in the Netflix series Wrong Side of the Tracks. In 2022, the 2nd season of Wrong Side of the Tracks was released, and she still starred as Irene. The actress is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, sharing her lifestyle photos and acting career updates.

What is Nona Sobo's height?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 152 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nona Sobo

Who is Nona Sobo? She is a Spanish actress and model. When is Nona Sobo's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 3 March every year. How old is Nona Sobo? The Spanish model is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Nona Sobo's ethnicity? She is of Asian descent. What is Nona Sobo's nationality? She is a Spanish citizen, although she was born in Thailand. Who are Nona Sobo's parents? Her foster mother is called Mei Sobo. Who is Nona Sobo dating? She is currently in a relationship with Carlos Uraga, the founder and CEO of Nantek company. What does Nona Sobo's filmography look like? She has been featured in the Netflix series Wrong Side of the Tracks as Irene. Where is Nona Sobo from? She was born in Thailand.

Nona Sobo is an up-and-coming actress and model. She came into the limelight following her appearance in the Netflix series, Wrong Side of the Tracks in 2021. She is currently based in Barcelona, Spain.

