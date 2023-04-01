Who is Victoria Paris? A look into the influencer’s personal life

Who is Victoria Paris? She is a TikToker, fashion model and Instagram star from the United States of America. She is widely known for sharing storytimes, lifestyle, and fashion videos on her TikTok account.

Victoria Paris began her TikTok journey in 2020. The internet sensation recently signed a contract with Range Media Partners, a talent management and production company. She is currently based in Los Angeles, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Paris Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1999 Age 24 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status In a relationship University The New School Profession TikTok star, fashion model Net worth $2 million TikTok @victoriaparis Instagram @victoriaparis

Victoria Paris’ bio

The internet sensation was born in New Jersey, United States, and grew in North Carolina. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Before moving to Los Angeles, the TikTok star lived in a small apartment in New York City. She attended The New School University and pursued a course majoring in New York City history.

How old is Victoria Paris?

The American TikToker is 24 years as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 10 April. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why did Victoria Paris move from NYC to L.A.?

Speaking with Elite Daily, the internet sensation revealed that she did so to escape what she calls ‘soft stalking’.

The last straw for me was when people started showing up outside my door, [taking] pictures of my fire escape and just, essentially, soft stalking… I don’t want to resent my audience, and I don’t want to stop making videos.

Career

She is a TikToker, fashion model and social media influencer. Victoria Paris’ TikTok page had already acquired 1 million followers within six months after joining the platform, thanks to the stuff she shared.

At first, she created her TikTok account to promote her Depop after being laid off from a gig as a marketing manager at a fintech start-up. However, she realized massive recognition and decided to be a full-time TikToker. She majorly posts conversational storytime videos, fashion and lifestyle videos. Victoria presently has over 1.6 million followers and 229 million likes on her TikTok account.

She is also active on Instagram, with over 322 thousand followers. She majorly posts her modelling, lifestyle and fashion photos.

What is Victoria Paris’ net worth?

The TikTok star’s net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Victoria Paris dating?

Despite Victoria's tendency to overshare, she has kept her girlfriend's identity private and has gone to great lengths to conceal her face in her online posts. She posted a photo in October 2022 where she kissed her girlfriend's forehead, with half of her face obscured, which helped maintain the mystery around her girlfriend's identity.

Responding to a question posed regarding Victoria Paris’ girlfriend, the TikToker said,

We'll eventually go fully public…If it makes people wonder who she is and what she’s about and what she does, that’s the wrong video.

The TikToker was in a relationship with another woman before she met her current girlfriend. She ended the previous relationship because she felt it was draining her emotionally.

Is Victoria Paris dating Jordan Studdard?

No, Jordan is not Victoria Paris’ boyfriend. Rumours had it that the TikTok stars had a thing, but Victoria has never admitted to being in a relationship with him.

How tall is influencer Victoria Paris?

The internet sensation stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 136 pounds or 62 kilograms.

Fast facts about Victoria Paris

Who is Victoria Paris? She is an American fashion model, TikToker and Instagram star, best known for sharing storytime videos, lifestyle, and fashion videos on social media. How old is Victoria Paris? The TikTok star is 24 years as of 2023. Who is Victoria Paris dating? She is in a relationship with her girlfriend, whose identity she has kept under wraps. Is Victoria Paris dating Jordan Studdard? Although there were rumours of her being in a relationship with TikTok star Jordan Studdard, there is no evidence to confirm the allegations, and their relationship remains unverified. What is Victoria Paris’ net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. How tall is influencer Victoria Paris? The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Victoria Paris has created quite a following on social media. She is a fashion model, TikTok star and social media influencer. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

