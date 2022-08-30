Nicky Champa’s biography: age, boyfriend, nationality, net worth

Nick Champa is a model, YouTuber, actor, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is famous for portraying Connor in the horror-thriller film Deadlocked and Mason in the Astrid Clover series. Additionally, he shares comedy skits, lip-syncs, and challenges on TikTok.

Nicky Champa appeared in Travis Scott's music video Don’t Play. The social media star loves playing volleyball, football, and baseball when free. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Nicky Champa Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1995 Age 27 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Kelly Champa Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Pierre Amaury Crepeau University New York University Profession Model, actor, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @nickchampa TikTok @nickychampa YouTube Nicky and Pierre

Nicky Champa’s bio

The social media celebrity was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Nicky Champa’s nationality is American, and he is of white ethnicity. His mother's name is Kelly Champa, and his father's name is not publicly available. The internet sensation is not the only child in his family. He was raised alongside his brother named, Timmy.

The internet sensation attended New York University in the United States of America. However, he dropped out and moved to Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Nicky Champa’s age?

The American celebrity is 27 years as of September 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 13 September. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Nicky Champa do for a living?

He is an actor, model, YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer. The American actor first appeared in the 2014 documentary short film 100 Years or Less. In 2016, he starred in the comedy series Astrid Clover as Mason. Much later in 2020, Nicky portrayed Connor in the horror-thriller film, Deadlocked. The actor also appeared in Charmers (2022) and played the role of John.

He is active and famous on Instagram, with over 936 thousand followers as of 2022 at the time of writing. He majorly uses the platform to share his lifestyle photos and videos. The American model also works with various brands as a brand ambassador. Some of the brands include Spotify, Ariana Grande, and ASOS.

Nicky is also known for sharing comedy skits, dance, lip-syncs, challenges, and couple videos on TikTok, where he boasts over 12.4 million followers and 448 million likes on his videos. The American celebrity created his in 2014 and has over 152.9 thousand followers.

The American web star created the Nicky and Pierre YouTube channel with his partner in late 2020. The duo uploads pranks and lifestyle videos on the platform. Currently, the channel has over 1.19 million subscribers.

What is Nicky Champa’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, the American content creator has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is unverified. Nicky gets his income from his content creation career. His monthly salary is approximated to be $2,000.

Who is Nicky Champa’s boyfriend?

The internet sensation is currently dating Pierre Amaury Crepeau, famous as Pierre Boo. His partner is a French social media influencer known for his comic and lip-sync videos on TikTok.

When did Nicky meet Pierre?

According to the YouTube video they uploaded on 20 Mar 2022, they met at an audition on 3 March 2017 in Los Angeles. They later contacted each other on Facebook. One thing led to another, and the rest is history.

Are Pierre and Nicky still together?

Yes, the duo is still together. They occasionally upload couple-vlogs and photos on their social media pages, having a good time together. How long have Pierre and Nick been together? The lovers have been together for over 5 years since their first meeting in 2017.

What is Nicky Champa’s height?

The American web star is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Nicky Champa is a successful actor, model, YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. He often collaborates with his partner Pierre boo to create comedy skits, dance, lip-syncs, and challenges on social media.

