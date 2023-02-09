Kristi Krime’s biography: age, real name, net worth, XO Team

Kristi Krime is a young Russian TikTok star, singer and model. She has amassed a vast following on the platform, mainly consisting of dance, lip-syncing and short funny videos. The Internet sensation is managed by XO Agency.

Kristi Krime began her TikTok journey in June 2018. She is a member of a TikTok group called XO Team, where young and famous TikTok stars gather to collaborate on creating content. Kristi is also a model and has worked for brands such as Rimmel Russia Mascara, Meet Market and NDA.

Profile summary

Full name Kristi Krime Gender Female Date of birth 25 February 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Russia Current residence Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Oleg Kosnyrev Mother Anna Kosnyreva Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Vitaliy Andreev Profession TikTok star, model, YouTuber Networth $1.5 million Instagram @kristi.krime TikTok @kristikrime

Kristi Krime's biography

The TikTok star was born in Russia to her parents, Oleg and Anna Kosnyrev. She is a Russian citizen of white ethnicity.

What is Kristi Krime's age?

The social media entertainer is 19 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 February 2004. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Kristi is a TikTok star, artist, model and social media influencer. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, dance and short comedy clips on TikTok. Currently, she boasts over 4.5 million followers and more than 89 million likes.

The influencer's career breakthrough came when she joined the XO Team. It is a content house launched in 2020 and founded by Mary Senn and Gary Gray. The group members have worked with notable brands such as Coca-Cola, Givenchy, Levi's and Tommy Hilfiger.

Some team members include Kristina Kika Kim, Timur Sorokin, Eva Miller, Dasha Dzhakeli, Alisha Kone, Nikolay Spesivtsev, Danilis Boom, and Maks Nemcev, among others. The group is managed by XO Agency and XO Music Label.

On 18 July 2020, she created her self-titled YouTube channel where she mainly uploads make-up-related videos. However, she has not uploaded a video for the past year. Currently, the channel has 401 thousand subscribers.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, with 1.9 million followers as of this writing. She uses the account to share her lifestyle and modelling pictures. The TikTok star is also a music artist. In 2021, she released three singles.

What is Kristi Krime's net worth?

According to Wikilogy, her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. She primarily earns her wealth from her social media endeavours, and brand endorsements with notable brands such as Spadeny Fragrance and Meet Market.

Is Kristi Krime dating anyone?

The social media sensation is currently in a relationship with Vitaliy Andreev. Andreev is a Russian artist and social media influencer.

Fast facts about Kristi Krime

Who is Kristi Krime? She is a Russian-based TikTok star, model, artist and social media influencer. When is Kristi Krime's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 25 February. How old is Kristi Krime? The Russian model is 19 years old as of 2023. What is Kristi Krime's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Is Kristi Krime from XO Team dating? Yes, she is in a relationship with a Russian artist, Vitaliy Andreev. What is Kristi Krime's nationality? She is a Russian citizen. What is Kristi Krime's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kristi Krime is a TikTok star, singer and social media influencer. She boasts a massive following on different platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram. She is part of a TikTok content house called XO Team.

