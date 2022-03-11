Myles O'Neal’s biography: what is known about Shaquille O’Neal’s son?

Myles O’Neal is an American model, television personality, DJ and entertainer. He is best known for his appearances on many television series such as The Hill, New Beginnings and Shaunie's Home Court. He is also known for being the son of the Legend NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

A photo of the American model and television personality. Photo: @mylesoneal

Source: Instagram

Myles O’Neal is a notable model in the United States. He has worked for several popular brands like Dior. He is also active on Instagram with a quite number of followers. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name : Myles Nelson Baptiste O'Neal

: Myles Nelson Baptiste O'Neal Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 8 May 1997

: 8 May 1997 Age : 24 years (as of March 2022)

: 24 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, CA, US

: Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 6’3’’

: 6’3’’ Height in centimetres : 191

: 191 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Father : Shaquille O’Neal

: Shaquille O’Neal Mother : Shaunie O'Neal

: Shaunie O'Neal Siblings : 5

: 5 School: Crossroads High School

Crossroads High School University : Santa Monica College

: Santa Monica College Profession : Television personality, DJ, model

: Television personality, DJ, model Instagram: @mylesoneal

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Myles O'Neal’s biography

The American television personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Myles O'Neal's dad is Shaquille O'Neal, and his mother is Shaunie O'Neal. His father is a former legendary NBA player and television personality. Similarly, his mother is a television personality and producer.

However, Shaquille O’Neal is not his biological father; Shaquille adopted him when he married his mother Shaunie.

Myles grew up alongside 5 half-siblings. The names of his siblings are Shareef, Shaqir, Taahirah, Me'arah and Amirah. Almost all of his siblings are into basketball, following their parent's footsteps.

Does Myles O'Neal play basketball? No, he does not.

When is Myles O'Neal's birthday?

The model was born on 8 May 1997. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Shaquille O' Neal's son?

The American television personality posing for a photo in a black hood. Photo: @mylesoneal

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Myles O'Neal's age is 24 years.

What is Myles O'Neal’s nationality?

The television personality is an American citizen with African-American ethnic background.

Education

Myles completed his high school studies at Crossroads High School. After that, he attended Santa Monica College, where he pursued acting for four years.

Career

Myles is a American model, television personality, DJ, and entertainer. He first started his acting career at Santa Monica College, but his breakthrough came when he made his appearance in Shaunie's Home Court, a television series in 2016.

Since he started his career as a television personality, he has been featured in several TV series as himself.

Myles O’Neal's TV shows

Here is the list of the shows Myles has appeared in, according to IMDb:

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (2022)

Shaq Life (2020)

The Hills: New Beginnings (2019)

Basketball Wives (2019)

Shaunie's Home Court (2016)

Myles started his modelling career at 21 years old. He made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in their Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 show in Milan, Italy.

Myles has also walked in the Descendant of Thieves spring 2018 presentation in New York City. Since then, he has modelled for several famous brands like Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Balmain and many others.

The American entertainer is also an Instagram personality. He uses the platform mainly to share his family, fashion and modelling pictures.

The model can also be seen endorsing various products, such as Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Donna Karan, H&M, Alexander Wang and Diane von Furstenberg on his Instagram account. As of 2022, Myles O'Neal’s Instagram has over 243k followers.

Like his father, Myles enjoys DJing. He often performs at various festivals and events, most recent being NFT Art and Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Said festival also encompasses O'Neal's other passion, which is NFTs. He is involved in the digital marketplace for art called Gems.

What is Myles O'Neal's net worth?

A picture of the famous American model posing for a photo. Photo: @mylesoneal

Source: Instagram

It is hard to ascertain how much the model and DJ is be worth. Various sources put the number anywhere between $1.5 million and $35 million. Myles himself has not shared his net worth with the public.

Who is Myles O'Neal dating?

The television personality is not currently dating anyone. Therefore, Myles O'Neal's girlfriend does not exist. However, he tends to keep a low profile since he is yet to disclose any details about his love life.

What is Myles O'Neal's height?

The American model stands at 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kg).

Myles O’Neal is an American model, television personality, DJ and entertainer. Apart from being known as Shaq's son, he has made a name for himself with his numerous appearances on reality TV, modelling work and music.

READ ALSO: Eva Cudmore’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Legit.ng recently posted an article about Eva Cudmore’s biography. She is a Canadian TikToker who gained immense popularity because of her lip-syncs, cover songs, and dance videos.

Eva Cudmore is a rising social media personality; she commands a considerable following across social media platforms. Would you like to know more about her? Read her biography to find more details, including her age, net worth and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng