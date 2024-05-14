Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Umuahia, Abia state - Two Young Progressive Party (YPP) members in the current 8th Abia house of assembly have dumped the party to join the state chapter of the Labour Party (LP).

As reported by The Nation, the lawmakers from the Osisioma local government area (LGA) of the state, Iheanacho Nwogu of Osisioma North State Constituency and Fyne Ahuama of Osisioma South constituency joined the party officially on Tuesday, May 14, during the plenary.

Their letters to defect to the LP were read by the speaker of the Abia state house of assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng