A Nigerian man deferred admission into the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) in order to pursue a scholarship

The young man who was working as a teacher was requested to score over 300 in UTME to bag the scholarship

Fortunately, he scored an aggregate of 306 in the examination and got the scholarship worth approximately N6 million

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian teacher has impressed netizens on X with his amazing performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Emmanuel Ihedioramma Ani got admission into the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) but he deferred it in order to pursue a scholarship.

Nigerian teacher scores 306 in UTME Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

Source: Twitter

Teacher scores 306 in UTME

The scholarship, according to Alex Onyia with the handle @winexviv on X, required UTME candidates to score 306 in the examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ani decided to pause his university education and write UTME with the hope of getting over 300 to get a scholarship.

Before the examination, he worked as a teacher preparing UTME candidates ahead of the examination.

Ani fortunately scored an aggregate of 306 and has now gotten a full scholarship for the five years duration of student.

Winexviv said:

"This is Emmanuel Ihedioramma Ani. He was admitted into FUTO to study Mechatronics Engineering but he deferred it in order to enable him participate in my village JAMB prep program but as a teacher, with sole aim of getting a scholarship. He took a huge risk but it paid off.

"He scored 306 in JAMB and has been awarded full scholarship for his duration of study. The total value of the scholarship for the 5 years duration is approximately N6 million. It includes school fees, accommodation, textbooks, feeding and monthly allowance."

Reactions as man bags scholarship

Social media users stormed the comments section on X to react to applaud the teacher over his amazing UTME score.

Okere Isaac said:

"Congratulations to him, please what's this mechatronics about?"

Illumina wrote:

"Wow. Congratulations to him. It's heart warming to see young people, who inspite of all the distractions around them, stay focused on building a solid future for themselves."

Paul Abah wrote:

"Always happy to see. Noble efforts rewarded. Humanity wins yet again. Congratulations."

Reuben Anoke added:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations to him and please keep the good work. Education is very vital to the development of our nation."

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

Source: Legit.ng