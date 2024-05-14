Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday, May 14, threatened a nationwide strike.

As reported by The Punch, the union criticised the failure of the federal government of Nigeria to appoint governing councils for federal universities.

Per Leadership newspaper in a report on Tuesday, May 14, President Bola Tinubu’s administration had in June 2023 dissolved the governing councils of federal universities in the country.

Federal universities have been running without governing councils for the past eleven months and that has seemed to cause crises in some institutions.

ASUU faulted what it described as the alleged nonchalant attitude of the Tinubu-led administration to matters about academics in the nation's federal universities.

ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said:

“No university in the whole world can be allowed to run for a whole year without governing councils that are saddled with the responsibility of managing the funds of such University."

Furthermore, the body of academics, during the press briefing at the ASUU's national secretariat in the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), faulted the 35 percent salary increment for professors and the 25 per cent salary addition for other academics in the university system.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng