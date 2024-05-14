Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

London, United Kingdom - Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hailed Tottenham Hotspur despite their loss in the English Premier League (EPL) game played on Tuesday night, May 14.

Spurs lost two-nil in London to the reigning EPL champions and league favourites.

Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on May 14, 2024. Photo credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Erling Haaland’s double helped City triumph over Tottenham and ensure Guardiola’s team head into the final day of the season leading the Premier League.

Haaland, who had opened the scoring with a tap-in on 51 minutes, slammed in a stoppage-time penalty to send the travelling supporters into frenzy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Haaland’s two goals, City - now on 88 points, two clear of Arsenal - are on the cusp of an unprecedented fourth straight EPL title, while Spurs’ UEFA Champions League hopes are over.

Despite the disappointment for Spurs, Guardiola has nice words for them.

He said in his post-match reaction:

"They (Spurs) are an exceptional team, physical, intense, well managed, good with and without the ball.

"We knew it was going to be difficult but in the bad moments we were there and our keepers do the job.

"At the end, in the right moment, we punish them."

Tottenham manager won't lose focus

On his part, Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, said he is focused on building a winning team.

He said:

“Maybe I'm out of step, but I just want to win. I want to be successful at this football club, it's why I was brought in.

"So what other people and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

"I know what's important to build a winning team, that's what I need to concentrate on.”

