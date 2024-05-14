The Federal Government of Nigeria has, in its effort to ensure the sustainability of the country's Oil and Gas industry, announced scholarship for interested candidates

The scholarship is open for interested candidates seeking first degree, Masters degree and doctorate

The rationale is to motivate the masses to join in the industry that is the backbone of the Nigerian economy

The Nigerian government, through one of its initiatives, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has announced that its portal is open for scholarship applications for all eligible candidates interested to have a career in the oil and gas industry.

The scholarship is one of the nation's In-Country Scholarship Scheme (ISS), implying that the successful applicants will be admitted to federal universities in the country.

The announcement was made in a public message on Monday, May 13, on the agency's official X handle (formerly Twitter).

The application portal officially opened on Monday, May 13, and will remain so till June 24, 2024.

The scholarship is open for students seeking undergraduate degrees, Masters and doctorate in any oil and gas-affiliated field.

This may include courses like Petroleum Engineering, Petrochemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, among others.

The PTDF is a Nigerian Federal Government saddled with the responsibilty of maintaining and sustaining the petroleum industry of the country.

It is an extremely necessary step as Nigeria's economy heavily relies on the proceeds from crude oil sales.

The agency wrote:

"This is to notify the public that the application portal for the PTDF In-COuntry Scholarship Scheme (ISS) is opened, intrested applicants can visit the website ptdf.gov.ng for further information"

Among the details that will be demanded for during the registration process is the National Identity Number (NIN), a unique number to ascertain that an applicant is indeed a Nigerian.

