Reno Omokri has quashed the possibility of Atiku Abubakar running with Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng reports that Obi met with two PDP heavyweights, Atiku Abubakar and Sule Lamido, on Monday, May 13

The meetings sparked discussions online, with many commenters permutating about the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, May 14, said no northern politician of standing "in his right mind" will run with Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election where he came third.

Peter Obi (left) met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday, May 13. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Writing on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Omokri said Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Nasir-El-Rufai, will not run with Obi.

Omokri's comment comes a day after Obi visited Atiku in Abuja, his former principal.

The prominent social media personality and ex-presidential aide wrote:

"Yes, people will agree to meet with him (Obi) out of courtesy. Some will do so to explore if they can get him to give them his bloc vote. But no northerner of standing in his right mind will run with Obi. Not Waziri Atiku, Rabiu Kwankwaso, or Nasir-El-Rufai.

"For Arewa, you can touch the north and be forgiven. But you cannot touch Islam and be forgiven."

Read Omokri's full post below:

Election: Obi explains why INEC server failed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi said the "establishment of criminality" was responsible for the failure of the result viewing portal (IReV) portal and the purported failure of the INEC servers.

Obi, who insisted that the people must one day make it to work, explained that popular e-commerce company, Amazon, testified there were no glitches recorded globally on the day of the presidential election.

