Taahirah O'Neal’s biography: what is known about Shaq’s daughter?

Taahirah O’Neal is an American communication expert working as a communication analyst at PepsiCo. She is best known as the eldest daughter of former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal and businesswoman Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Taahirah O’Neal has been in the corporate world as a communication specialist since 2016. The rising career woman has worked with different reputable companies, making a name for herself outside of her famous dad's influence.

Profile summary

Full name Taahirah O'Neal Gender Female Date of birth 19 July 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Arnetta Yardbourgh Father Shaquille O'Neal Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Clements High School College Oglethorpe University Profession Social marketing and community outreach specialist Net worth $3 million

Taahirah O'Neal’s biography

She was born in Orlando, Florida, United States, to her parents, Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaquille O'Neal. Her father, whom most know as Shaq, is a famous former professional basketball player. Her mother is a renowned philanthropist and businesswoman. Taahirah’s parents had a four-year relationship that ended in 1996.

Shaq’s daughter has four half-siblings, Shareef, Shaqir, Me’arah, and Amirah, from her father’s marriage with Shaunie Henderson. She also has a stepbrother, Myles B.

Taahirah attended Clements High School, completing her studies in 2014. Later, she joined Oglethorpe University, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity currently living in Houston, Texas.

How old is Taahirah O Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 July 1996. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Taahirah O'Neal do?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shaq’s eldest child began her career as a social media marketing intern at AY & Associates. She worked there between 2016 and 2017. She later worked as a social media assistant at Shaquille O’Neal’s company Mine O Mine between September 2017 and March 2020.

In November 2020, she joined PepsiCo as a communications associate analyst. Currently, she is the company’s communication analyst.

What is Taahirah O'Neal’s net worth?

According to Biography Mask, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. However, the information source is not verified and, thus, not reliable. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her thriving career as a communication analyst.

How tall is Taahirah O'Neal?

The communication analyst stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). She weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms). Her measurements are 32-26-35 inches (81-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Taahirah O'Neal

What is Taahirah O'Neal’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2022. Who is Taahirah O'Neal’s mother? Her mother is Arnetta Yardbourgh, an entrepreneur and founder of AY & Associates. Where does Taahirah O’Neal live? She currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA, where she is pursuing her career. What is Taahirah O’Neal’s profession? She is a communication analyst currently working at PepsiCo, a food company. What is Taahirah O'Neal’s height? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). Is Taahirah O'Neal dating? Shaq’s daughter is seemingly single at the moment. How much is Taahirah O’Neal worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $3 million.

Taahirah O’Neal is a communication specialist and has worked with multiple organizations. Currently, she works at PepsiCo as a communications analyst. She gained fame as the daughter of former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

