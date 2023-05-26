Who is Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model?

Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role model, is an American singer, songwriter, and former rapper. His popularity in the entertainment industry rose in 2017 after releasing his EP Arizona In the Summer. His relationship with social media personality Emma Chamberlain also put him in the spotlight.

Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model. Photo: @rolemodel on Instagram (modified by author)

Tucker Pillsbury pursued an interest in filming before changing his mind and opting for music. His journey to stardom has not been without challenges, as he had to overcome mental and physical struggles. Some of his famous hits include Six Speed, Save a Seat, Cross Your Mind, and Life is Funny. Besides his thriving music career, his relationship with social media personality Emma Chamberlain has been of interest to many people.

Full name Tucker Harrington Pillsbury Nickname Role Model Gender Male Date of birth 15 May 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Portland, Maine, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Susan Pillsbury Father Rusty Pillsbury Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Emma Chamberlain School Cape Elizabeth High School College Point Park University Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Instagram @rolemodel TikTok @rolemodel Facebook @heyrolemodel

Who is Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Role Model?

Singer Role Model was born Tucker Pillsbury in Portland, Maine, United States, to his parents, Susan and Rusty Pillsbury. His father, Rusty, is reportedly a real estate appraiser, while his mother, Susan, is a special education instructor.

He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, alongside his three siblings. When is Tucker Pillsbury’s birthday? The American singer marks his birthday on 15 May every year and was born in 1997. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Role Model completed his high school studies at Cape Elizabeth High School and later attended Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he pursued a course in filming. He developed an interest in music after his friends left a recording equipment in his room. He did not graduate from the university as he dropped out to pursue a career in music.

What does Tucker Pillsbury do for a living?

Tucker Pillsbury is a singer-songwriter and businessman. The singer commenced his career in 2017 and gained prominence when he released his first EP, Arizona In the Summer. He has since released other EPs with numerous songs. Some of his famous hits include:

Girl in New York

Notice Me

Six Speed

A Little More Time

Blind

I Don’t Rly Like U

Emma Chamberlain’s BF is a social media personality enjoying a considerable following on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he mostly shares his music videos. Tucker is also into business and retails branded apparel online.

How did Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury meet?

One of Emma Chamberlain’s TikTok videos caught the attention of singer Tucker Pillsbury in March 2020. He reached out to her, and they started communicating through texts for a while before meeting physically.

Tucker and Emma Chamberlain dating rumours surfaced in September 2020 when they were spotted having dinner at Saddle Ranch. They were later seen together in multiple events intensifying their relationship speculations.

On 14 February 2023, Emma Chamberlain came out clean about her relationship with the Six Speed singer. She shared pictures on Instagram announcing that they were in love. They also confirmed their romantic relationship in an interview with GQ.

How long has Emma Chamberlain dated Tucker?

It has been three months since they went public with their relationship. However, they seemingly have been together longer since they kept the relationship under wraps.

Tucker Pillsbury’s height and weight

Emma Chamberlain's boyfriend is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tucker Pillsbury

What is singer Role Model’s real name? His real name is Tucker Pillsbury. Who are Tucker Pillsbury’s parents? His parents are Susan and Rusty Pillsbury. What is Tucker Pillsbury’s age? He is 26 years old as of 2023. Where is Tucker Pillsbury from? His hometown is Portland, Maine, United States, but he resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Role Model’s profession? He is a singer-songwriter and businessperson. What is Role Model’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Are Emma Chamberlain and Tucker still together? Yes, the couple is still dating and has been romantically involved for about three months since going public. How tall is singer Role Model? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury, enjoys a thriving music career, having released four EPs with numerous songs. His relationship with Emma Chamberlain had been a rumour for a long time until they confirmed it in February 2023. He resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, pursuing his entertainment career.

