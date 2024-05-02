England giant Liverpool has joined the race to win the heart of the Nigerian international Victor Osimhen

The Reds believes that Darwin Nunez does not have the required skill set to lead the team to big trophies and is looking for a befitting replacement

Liverpool will be competing with the French giant Paris Saint-Germain who have the financial muscle to wrestle the striker off the hands of rival teams

Liverpool has reportedly joined the long list of major clubs who are looking to recruit the service of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The English club is said to be looking for a befitting replacement for Uruguayan Darwin Nunez as some in the club believe the striker lacks the requisite talent to lead the club to major glories.

Liverpool's top four place could sway Osimhen's mind to snub rival bidders Chelsea and Man-U

Source: Getty Images

Club's respected legend Jamie Carragher has opined that the club would need to make a big decision on the future of the striker after failing to match the hype that comes with his exorbitant transfer fee.

Nunez has 31 goal contribution this season (18 goals, 13 assists) in 51 appearance, which is an improvement to his 15 goals and four assists tally from last season.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the French giant Paris Saint-Germain are ready to break the bank to secure the service of the CAF's 2023 player of the year.

The Ligue 1 champion has expressed their will to pay the N138 billion release clause in the contract of the forward at Napoli.

PSG's sudden interest was part of their plan to find a suitable replacement to the Spain-bound Kylian Mbappe, who has communicated to the club that he would not be renewing his contract which ends this summer.

Osimhen's choice of club

The Nigerian prolific striker would prefer a move to the Premier League, according to The Nation, citing a report from Italian local daily Corriere dello Sport.

Osimhen's dream to play in England would play into the hands of Liverpool as rival teams, Chelsea, Manchester United are not playing Champions League game next season, according to current ranking on the EPL table.

Source: Legit.ng