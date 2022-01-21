Justin Blake’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Justin Blake is a social media celebrity who started his career in his teenage years. He is outspoken and enjoys creating engaging online content for his fans on various social media platforms. His authentic and fun nature has earned him a significant online fanbase.

The TikTok star posing for a picture in front of an orange truck.

Source: Instagram

Justin Blake is a bold and strong-willed internet celebrity who has not allowed life's challenges to weigh him down. Instead, he has let fans in on his life and gained their attention and love. Read on to know his age, height, birthday, boyfriend, and online career.

Justin Blake's biography

The social media star was born in Minnesota, United States of America. He grew up alongside his two brothers. He has a twin named Danny and an older brother named Jacob.

His nationality is American, and he is of white descent. The young star is a dog lover who often features his dogs on his online content. He also loves singing and enjoys country music.

The social media celebrity posing for a photo with his dog.

Source: Instagram

How old is Justin Drew Blake?

Justin Drew Blake's age is 21 years as of January 2022.

Justin Blake's birthday fell on 1st February 2000, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius

Career

Blake started his online career years back. He featured uploaded content on Musical.ly and YouTube. He is part of the YouTube channel Blake Boys that includes his twin brother and friend Damon. In 2016, he started another YouTube channel with his friend called Justin and Damon.

Today, he has a TikTok following of over 4.2 million people. His followers love his lip-sync videos. He is also active on Instagram, where he has over 1.1 million followers.

The TikTok star in a white t-shirt.

Source: Instagram

Is Justin Blake gay?

The social media sensation is a transgender person and identities as he/him. He has been in relationships with male partners. On 31st December 2015, he explained that he is transgender. At birth, he was assigned the female gender but later transitioned into a male.

His family supported him in transitioning and he recorded part of this journey on his eponymous YouTube channel. His father was particularly supportive, and he was present during his hysterectomy procedure in mid-2019.

He has expressed that his time in school was challenging as a trans person. Initially, he was not comfortable talking about his gender with his peers even though his teachers knew his story.

At one point, school life became so hard that he broke down. Unfortunately, his schoolmates did not accept his gender and did not want to be associated with him.

Following the breakdown, the school counsellor suggested online classes instead of regular classes. He did as advised for some time. Later on, his parents transferred him to a different school which was friendlier.

Eventually, he opened up about his life and sexuality after posting it on social media. He first came out as a transgender and member of LGBTQ to his twin brother Danny in his freshman year. It was not challenging to come out because they were close. Later, he came out to his friends.

Are Justin Blake and Tyler Brown still together?

Justin Blake and Tyler Brown are in a relationship. The two young men started dating in 2017 and confirmed the relationship in October that year. Brown is also a YouTuber from Los Angeles, California, and the lovebirds often feature in each other's videos.

Before dating Brown, the social media celebrity was in a relationship with Raegan Beast. His ex was also transgender, female to male. They split in 2017.

Justin Blake's height and weight

The TikTok star is 5'3" or 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 128 pounds or 58 kilogrammes. He has dark brown natural hair and green eyes but is fond of dying his hair.

Where does Justin Blake live?

The young celebrity resides in Minnesota, United States of America, with his family. He goes to school in the same state.

Justin Blake is a young social media personality with a significant following on various social media platforms. Fans love him because he uploads engaging and funny content online.

