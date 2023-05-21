Does Jonathan Majors have a wife? The actor’s relationships

Jonathan Majors is an American actor with a meteoric rise, known for Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He rose to fame for starring in the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Does Jonathan Majors have a wife? Read more about his relationship history.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The Creed III star had a difficult childhood after his father disappeared suddenly. He grew up in a rough neighbourhood and often hid with his brother from firearm violence on the streets. He started getting into trouble because of his background. Luckily, he joined theatre at fourteen and acting gave him solace and something to connect with.

Does Jonathan Majors have a wife?

No, the actor does not have a wife. There is also no indication that The Harder They Fall star has ever been married.

Who is Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend?

Jonathan Majors is rumoured to be dating Meagan Good. Photo: @jonathanmajors_, @meagangood on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Creed III actor is in a relationship with American actress Meagan Good. Meagan is known for her work on Harlem and Think Like a Man. Their involvement is said to be reasonably new. As of May 2023, TMZ reported they had been together for only a few weeks.

The pair were first linked romantically after they were spotted together at a Hollywood party. Shortly after, they were spotted together at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles when they went to watch a movie.

Sources close to the couple are said to have confirmed their involvement a few days before they were photographed holding hands at LAX. Good and Majors are yet to address the rumours of their relationship.

Who has Jonathan Majors dated?

The actor has been vocal about being a romantic at heart and falling in love frequently. However, he keeps his romantic involvements private, and little is known about his dating history. Even so, he has been linked to a few ladies.

Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Photo: @jonathanmajors_, @lucescamara_sara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grace Jabbari, a British dancer, is Majors’ ex-girlfriend. She was born in Reading, United Kingdom and is part of the Russell Maliphant Dance Company. She and Jonathan worked together on the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Jabbari was a movement coach.

It is unclear for how long Grace was Jonathan Majors’ partner, as they kept their relationship under wraps. Their involvement only came to light after Jabbari accused Majors of domestic violence and assault, resulting in his arrest.

On the morning of 25 March 2023, Majors was arrested in New York after an alleged altercation with his then-partner, Jabbari. The pair were allegedly in a taxi returning home after a night out when Jabbari accused Majors of cheating on her. She claimed that she reached for his phone to check his messages, which angered him.

According to Jabbari, Majors allegedly grabbed her hand and hit her. New York police arrested the actor and opened assault charges against him. In response, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that it was Jabbari who assaulted the actor. Chaudhry stated that one police officer’s bodycam footage proves they coached the dancer to lie about being attacked by Majors.

In the weeks following his arrest, multiple other women were said to have come forward also to accuse him of assault. At the time of writing, the court case is still ongoing.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 ESSENCE Wellness House at The Carlyle on March 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In December 2022, rumours emerged that Jonathan was dating American model and socialite, Lori Harvey. Lori is the adoptive daughter of comedian, author and TV personality, Steve Harvey. They reportedly went on a few dates but were unsure where the relationship was headed.

Their rumoured relationship attracted much backlash from the public. Jonathan’s friend and co-star on Creed III, Michael B Jordan, had a two-year relationship with Lori which ended in June 2022. However, none of the three people involved addressed the allegations.

Who are Jonathan Majors’ family?

His parents are Winfred and Terri Majors from Santa Barbara County, California. His mother is a Methodist pastor. The actor has two siblings, an elder sister, Monica, and a younger brother, Cameron.

Who are Jonathan Majors’ children?

The film star has only one known child. His daughter, Ella Majors, is nine years old as of 2023. Although he keeps her away from the spotlight, he often speaks about her in interviews. He revealed that she is mixed-race but has never revealed her mother’s identity. She reportedly lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her mother.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Majors’ wife? The actor does not have a wife. Is Jonathan Majors married? No, he is not married as of 2023. Is Jonathan Majors single? No, the actor is reportedly in a relationship. Who is Jonathan Majors dating? He is reportedly in a relationship with actress Meagan Good. Does Jonathan Majors have a child? Yes, he has one mixed-race daughter who is nine years old as of 2023. Who is Jonathan Majors’ daughter? Her name is Ella, and she lives with her undisclosed mother in Atlanta, Georgia.

