Is Noah Schnapp dating anyone? The actor's relationships explored

Noah Schnapp is a Canadian-American actor and voice artist. He is famous for his role in Netflix's Stranger Things, where he portrayed Will Byers. He has also been featured in a few drama films, such as Waiting for Anya. Despite still being a teenager, the actor's future in the entertainment world is bright, but is his love life the same? Is Noah Schnapp dating anyone? Learn more about his relationship status in the article.

Noah Schnapp's interest in acting began when he was five years old, by getting involved in community dramas and school plays. His big-screen debut came in 2015 when he was featured in Bridge of Spies. Given that he is a prominent upcoming actor, fans are curious to know his relationship status. Is Noah Schnapp single or dating?

Who is Noah Schnapp?

Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on 3 October 2004 in New York City, USA, to Mitchell and Karine Schnapp. The actor grew up alongside his twin sister, Chloe Schnapp. He attended Scarsdale High School before moving to the University of Pennsylvania, where he is scheduled to complete his studies in 2026.

Noah Schnapp's relationships

Is Noah Schnapp in a relationship? The prominent actor is presumable single at the moment. However, he has been romantically linked to some women in the past. Some of the women include:

Millie Bobby Brown (2017)

Schnapp was rumoured to have struck a relationship with his fellow entertainment sensation, Millie Bobby Brown, in 2017. Millie and Noah, both Stranger Things co-stars, went public debunking the rumours and stated that they were just friends. During their interview with MTV News, Brown jokingly stated that they had a marriage pact.

We said if we’re not married by 40, we will get married together because we’d be good roommates.

Sadie Sink (2017)

Sadie Sink is a talented actress from Brenham, Texas, United States. She also starred in Stranger Things as Max Mayfield. Sadie and Noah were also rumoured to have dated, even though none of them confirmed or denied the rumours. However, they are good friends.

3. Charli D'Amelio (2020)

Charlie is an American social media personality and singer best known for her videos on her TikTok account. She was rumoured to be Noah Schnapp's girlfriend in March 2020 when Noah uploaded a YouTube video together with her. In the video, Charli was teaching him TikTok dances.

Schnap denied ever dating the TikTok star in a YouTube video, where a sad-faced emoji icon was displayed over his face.

Um, no. We are not. Nothing is going on there; we are just friends.

Gigi Hadid

Noah has also been romantically liked with Jelena Noura. Gigi, whose real name is Jelena Noura, is an American model and television personality. Rumours about Noah Schnapp's relationship with the American model emerged after the actor shared a photo on his Instagram featuring him and Gigi.

Is Noah Schnapp gay?

Yes, the upcoming Hollywood actor belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. Fans have frequently questioned Noah Schnapp's sexuality. This is due to his closeted gay teenager role on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

He had previously avoided publicly labelling his sexual orientation; however, he later disclosed to the public that he is gay via a video posted to his official TikTok account on 5 January 2023. Where the actor wrote,

When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was, ‘we know.'

FAQs

Who is Noah Schnapp? He is a famous Canadian-American actor widely known for his appearance in the television series The Stranger Things. How old is Noah Schnapp? He is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born in 2004. Is Noah Schnap gay? Yes. The Stranger Things star came out publicly as gay through a TikTok video he shared in January 2023. Who is Noah Schnapp dating? Though he is openly gay, he is not known to be in a relationship with anyone now. How much is Noah Schnapp's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $4 million as of 2023. How tall is Noah Schnapp? The actor is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Is Noah Schnapp dating anyone? The Canadian-American actor is currently not dating anyone. Although he has been rumoured to have been in several relationships since 2017, he has never been linked to any man, even after coming out as gay in January 2023.

