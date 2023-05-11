Who is Mike Trout’s wife, Jessica Cox? Learn more about her life

‌Mike Trout is a prominent American professional baseball player. He plays for the Los Angeles Angels of the MLB. His performances have won him many accolades, including being a ten-time MLB All-star. Apart from his career success, he has a personal life. Do you know who Mike Trout’s wife is?

Who is Mike Trout married to? The centre field is married to Jessica Cox. She has balanced her career, family life, and celebrity status incredibly. Often, she avoids being in the limelight by keeping a low profile despite being the wife of Mike.

Full name Jessica Tara Cox Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1989 Place of birth Millville, New Jersey, United States Current residence Newport Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality White Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 88-68-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Joseph Cox Mother Pamela Cox Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Michael Nelson Trout Children 1 Education Education Millville Senior High School, Lebanon Valley Profession Teacher Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @jesstaratrout

Who is Mike Trout's wife?

Jessica was born in Millville, New Jersey, United States, to Joseph and Pamela Cox. She grew up with his two brothers, Kyle and the late Aaron Cox. Aaron died on 15 August 2018 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a baseball player and minor league pitcher for the LA Angels.

What is Jessica Trout's age? Tara is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

‌Educational background

Mike Trout's spouse attended Millville Senior High School and later proceeded to Lebanon Valley College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education in 2012.

Career

‌Mike Trout's wife is an elementary school teacher at Dennis Township Primary School in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, USA. She specialises in tutoring students with special needs and elementary kids. She currently teaches 6th graders. She also does charity drives during her free time, especially with the Angels Wives organisation, including Fill the Boot.

The event helps in raising funds for local fire departments in Los Angeles. Additionally, she partakes in the Golden Ball. The mission of the event is to raise money in partnership with the Special Olympics.

She and her husband also began their charitable events where they partner with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Orange County to assist orphans or children with one parent. She has also supported some other humanitarian programs. For instance, in 2017, Jessica and her husband donated $27 thousand to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

When did Mike Trout and Jessica Cox meet?

The couple met at Millville Senior High School, where they were both students and began dating in 2009. The two got engaged on 28 June 2016 and eventually married on 9 December 2017 in a private ceremony in California.

Jessica Cox's husband, Mike, is a well-known professional baseball player who plays as a centre fielder for the Los Angeles Angels of the American League in Major League Baseball. The famous baseball player was diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction in 2021. Despite that, he completed the 2022 season batting average of 283 with 40 home runs and 80 RBIs in 119 games.

The couple welcomed their first son, Beckham Aaron Trout, on 30 July 2020. She named his son Aaron in memory of his late brother Aaron Cox. Jessica has uploaded several photos of their son on her Instagram account.

FAQs

Who is Jessica Trout? She is an American elementary school teacher widely known for being the wife of baseball player Mike Trout. How old is Jessica Cox? She is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 October 1989. What is Jessica Cox’s nationality? She has an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. How tall is Jessica Cox? The celebrity wife is 5 feet 8 inches or (173 centimetres) tall. How long have Mike Trout and his wife been together? They have been together since 2017. However, they started dating in 2009. Where does Jessica Cox live now? She resides in Newport Beach, California, USA, with her family. Is Mike Trout still married? The baseball player is married to Jessica Tara Cox. What is Jessica Cox’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth that ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Jessica Cox is an American elementary school teacher widely recognised as Mike Trout’s wife. The couple married in 2017 and has one child named Beckham. She has been supportive of her husband's baseball career. They live in Newport Beach, California, USA.

