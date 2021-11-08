Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents? Ronald and Sophia’s story

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress, singer, and songwriter best known for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the mockumentary show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and her hit single, Driver's License. As is common with a considerable portion of celebrities in the entertainment industry, Olivia is reasonably well known. Her parents, on the other hand, are barely ever in the limelight. Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents, and what do they do?

Olivia Rodrigo and her parents. Photo: @vimbuzzgh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a look at the lives of Ronald and Sophia Rodrigo.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents?

Olivia Rodrigo's parents' names are Ronald and Sophia Rodrigo. Where are Olivia Rodrigo's parents from? Here is everything that is known about the relatively laid-back couple.

Olivia Rodrigo's dad

The actress's father is called Ronald Rodrigo and is a practising therapist. He is Filipino and moved to America from his native homeland in the Philippines.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Profile summary

Full name Ronald Rodrigo Gender Male Place of birth Philippines Current residence Temecula, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 5'7" Marital status Married Wife Sofia Rodrigo Daughter Olivia Rodrigo Profession Therapist Net worth $100,000-$500,000

Talking about her dad, the singer stated that her Filipino heritage comes from her great paternal grandfather, who hailed from the Philippines. Olivia Rodrigo's father arrived in America when he was just a teenager. It is in the USA where he met and fell in love with Sophia.

Olivia Rodrigo's mom

Who is Olivia's Rodrigo's mom? The singer's mom is known as Sophia. She was born in the USA but is of German and Irish descent.

Profile summary

Full name Sophia Rodrigo Gender Female Place of birth America Current residence Temecula, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Irish and German) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Ronald Daughter Olivia Profession Teacher

Sophia is a schoolteacher and has featured heavily in her daughter's conversations regarding her upbringing. The singer told MTV UK that her mom was instrumental in her piano lessons.

Olivia's mom would take her then young daughter through piano lessons, an activity that often ended in tears for the then young kid. In hindsight, though, the singer is glad the lessons took place since she now benefits greatly from her piano skills.

Where are Olivia Rodrigo's parents now?

Olivia Rodrigo on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. Photo: Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Before the singer's big break in the entertainment industry, Olivia's family lived in Temecula, California. However, the singer recently got her own apartment, marking a new phase in her life where she no longer lives with her parents.

Still, when talking to GQ YouTube, the singer stated that her parents still spend a lot of time with her. At times, she goes over to her parents' house, and at times they come over to hers.

Ronald and Sophia's involvement in Olivia's music career

The singer maintains that while she never felt pressured when growing up, she always felt 'a push to attend auditions' from her parents. The mandatory piano lessons at a very tender age bore fruits since her impeccable piano skills today are among the aspects that make her a great singer.

To date, her mum is always the first person to whom the singer plays her new songs.

Are Olivia's parents divorced?

No, they are not. The singer's parents are still married. The singer recently mentioned something about her parents coming over to spend time with her, which would imply they are still together.

What do Olivia Rodrigo's parents do?

Ronald is a therapist, while Sophia is a schoolteacher.

Are Olivia Rodrigo's parents rich?

Olivia performs on The Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Harry Durrant

Source: Getty Images

There is barely any credible information regarding the singer's parents' net worth. However, their daughter seems to be doing quite well for herself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's current net worth is $5 million.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Olivia's parents and their celebrity daughter.

The singer's father came to America aboard a small ship.

the singer is of mixed descent, with Irish, German, and Filipino roots.

Sophia's car appears on her daughter's hit track Driver's License.

Like numerous other parents to celebrities, Olivia Rodrigo's parents continue to maintain a low profile, only occasionally popping up when mentioned by their famous daughter. From Olivia's numerous mentions, though, it is easy to tell that Ronald and Sophia have been instrumental in shaping the singer into the person she is today.

READ ALSO: Giannina Maradona's biography: who is Diego Maradona's daughter?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Giannina Maradona, the daughter of world-famous footballer Diego Maradona. While Giannina is undoubtedly well known because of her father's numerous exploits on the football pitch, she has also carved a name for herself as an entrepreneur and accessory designer.

Giannina became even more famous when she dated and married another famous Argentine footballer known as Sergio Aguero, although the two later divorced.

Source: Legit.ng