Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents? Ronald and Sophia’s story
Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress, singer, and songwriter best known for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the mockumentary show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and her hit single, Driver's License. As is common with a considerable portion of celebrities in the entertainment industry, Olivia is reasonably well known. Her parents, on the other hand, are barely ever in the limelight. Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents, and what do they do?
Here is a look at the lives of Ronald and Sophia Rodrigo.
Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents?
Olivia Rodrigo's parents' names are Ronald and Sophia Rodrigo. Where are Olivia Rodrigo's parents from? Here is everything that is known about the relatively laid-back couple.
Olivia Rodrigo's dad
The actress's father is called Ronald Rodrigo and is a practising therapist. He is Filipino and moved to America from his native homeland in the Philippines.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ronald Rodrigo
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|Philippines
|Current residence
|Temecula, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Filipino
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Height
|5'7"
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Sofia Rodrigo
|Daughter
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Profession
|Therapist
|Net worth
|$100,000-$500,000
Talking about her dad, the singer stated that her Filipino heritage comes from her great paternal grandfather, who hailed from the Philippines. Olivia Rodrigo's father arrived in America when he was just a teenager. It is in the USA where he met and fell in love with Sophia.
Olivia Rodrigo's mom
Who is Olivia's Rodrigo's mom? The singer's mom is known as Sophia. She was born in the USA but is of German and Irish descent.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Sophia Rodrigo
|Gender
|Female
|Place of birth
|America
|Current residence
|Temecula, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed (Irish and German)
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Ronald
|Daughter
|Olivia
|Profession
|Teacher
Sophia is a schoolteacher and has featured heavily in her daughter's conversations regarding her upbringing. The singer told MTV UK that her mom was instrumental in her piano lessons.
Olivia's mom would take her then young daughter through piano lessons, an activity that often ended in tears for the then young kid. In hindsight, though, the singer is glad the lessons took place since she now benefits greatly from her piano skills.
Where are Olivia Rodrigo's parents now?
Before the singer's big break in the entertainment industry, Olivia's family lived in Temecula, California. However, the singer recently got her own apartment, marking a new phase in her life where she no longer lives with her parents.
Still, when talking to GQ YouTube, the singer stated that her parents still spend a lot of time with her. At times, she goes over to her parents' house, and at times they come over to hers.
Ronald and Sophia's involvement in Olivia's music career
The singer maintains that while she never felt pressured when growing up, she always felt 'a push to attend auditions' from her parents. The mandatory piano lessons at a very tender age bore fruits since her impeccable piano skills today are among the aspects that make her a great singer.
To date, her mum is always the first person to whom the singer plays her new songs.
Are Olivia's parents divorced?
No, they are not. The singer's parents are still married. The singer recently mentioned something about her parents coming over to spend time with her, which would imply they are still together.
What do Olivia Rodrigo's parents do?
Ronald is a therapist, while Sophia is a schoolteacher.
Are Olivia Rodrigo's parents rich?
There is barely any credible information regarding the singer's parents' net worth. However, their daughter seems to be doing quite well for herself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's current net worth is $5 million.
Fun facts
Here are some interesting facts about Olivia's parents and their celebrity daughter.
- The singer's father came to America aboard a small ship.
- the singer is of mixed descent, with Irish, German, and Filipino roots.
- Sophia's car appears on her daughter's hit track Driver's License.
Like numerous other parents to celebrities, Olivia Rodrigo's parents continue to maintain a low profile, only occasionally popping up when mentioned by their famous daughter. From Olivia's numerous mentions, though, it is easy to tell that Ronald and Sophia have been instrumental in shaping the singer into the person she is today.
