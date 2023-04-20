Who is Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend? Get to know more about Ella Mai

Who is Jayson Tatum's girlfriend? She is an English singer and songwriter. She is widely recognised for her hit songs Boo'd Up, Trip and Naked. She has also released several other songs, such as Keeps on Fallin, This Is, and She Don't. The singer is also known for dating Jayson Tatum of the NBA.

Jayson Tatum's girlfriend developed an interest in music at a tender age. Her mother was a huge Jazz fan, leading her to name Ella after the American singer Ella Fitzgerald. Her prowess in music has seen her get several nominations for various awards. In addition, her song, What You Did, was among the Best R&B Songs of 2019. In the same year, her other song titled Boo'd Up won her a Grammy award.

Ella Mai's biography

The English singer was born in London, United Kingdom. Ella Mai's parents separated when she was young, so she was raised alongside her brother Miles by her mother. Her mother is a teacher. Ella is of black descent since her mother is Jamaican while her dad is Irish. At 12, the songwriter relocated to Queens, New York, United States.

What is Ella Mai's age? The entertainer is 28 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 3 November 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She attended Queens High School of Teaching in the United States. After completing her high school education, she returned to London, UK and joined the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in London, United Kingdom.

Career

Ella is a singer and songwriter. She began her music career at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute in London in 2014. She auditioned on the 11th season of The X Factor as part of a trio named Arize, although the group was later disbanded.

The singer was discovered by Mustard, an American record producer, after posting her covers of hit songs on Instagram. She, therefore, moved to Los Angeles, United States, to pursue her music career. The musician was signed to Mustard's record label, 10 Summer Records.

She released her debut studio album Elle Mai in October 2018. Additionally, she released three EPs, namely Time, Change and Ready. However, her breakthrough came in February 2018 after releasing her hit song Boo'd Up. The track cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2019 and also made her win the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2019.

The singer released her second album, Heart On My Sleeve, on May 2022. She has collaborated with influential artists such as Babyface, Latto and Roddy Ricch. Here is a list of some of her popular songs:

Year Songs 2016 Don't Want You 2017 Anymore 2018 Trip 2018 Shot Clock 2018 Everything 2018 Run My Mouth 2018 Sauce 2021 Not Another Love Song 2021 My Way 2022 10,000 Hours 2022 DFMU 2022 Didn't Say 2022 Leave You Alone 2022 Our Song 2022 Power of a Woman

Are Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai still together?

Yes. The two are presumed to be still dating. Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum try to keep their relationship under wraps. They were first spotted together in 2019 when Jayson flew from Boston to Baltimore hours after the Celtics game to attend Mai's concert.

In October 2020, fans noticed that one of her TikTok videos was filmed from Jayson's house since the background looked similar to one of Jayson's videos. They were also spotted together in July 2022 at Michael Rubin's Fourth Of July Party in Hamptons, USA. In addition, the duo was seen together at Scott's Coney Island concert.

Who is Jayson Tatum's baby mama?

The American professional basketball player has a son called Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., nicknamed Deuce. The baby's mother is her high school ex-girlfriend, Toriah Lachell. Jayson was also previously linked to Samantha Amos.

Ella Mai is a singer and songwriter from the United Kingdom. She is well recognized for her hit songs, including Trip, Boo'd Up and Power Of A Woman. She is also best known as Jayson Tatum's girlfriend.

