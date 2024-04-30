A Nigerian boy has taken to social media to celebrate his 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) result

The brilliant boy scored 291 and did not score below 70 in three of the subjects he sat for, including mathematics

The boy's UTME result has elicited reactions on social media as people celebrated with him on his academic feat

A Nigerian boy, Idowu Temiloluwa, is being celebrated on social media for scoring 291 in the 2024 UTME.

An excited Temiloluwa shared his UTME result on Facebook as he celebrated himself.

Temiloluwa received the result via SMS after checking it with a code on his mobile phone.

Breakdown of Temiloluwa's result

A look at Temiloluwa's result showed that he scored 79 in mathematics, 75 in physics, and 70 in chemistry.

He also got 67 marks for the UTME use of English.

JAMB registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said 1,402,490 candidates scored below 200, 77,070 scored 250 and above, and 439,974 scored 200.

However, 8,401 candidates scored above 300.

People celebrate Idowu Temiloluwa

Miracle Onyejowo said:

"Congratulations I pray God bless me with something like that."

Bíg Rè Bìrth said:

"Congratulations!

"God wey do am for u make e do am for me."

Prïncé Stèvé said:

"Congratulations I pray that I can get thesame results as u Amen."

Yusuf Khadija said:

"Congratulation I tap from you in Jesus name."

Emmanuel Etifa said:

"Jamb released results this evening how come ur time says 14:24 that is past 2pm.

"Uncle pls explain."

Sham Skid said:

"You're a shining example of what hard work and determination can achieve. Proud of you! "

Ebere Worukwo said:

"Congratulations ooooh I tap from you ijn amen ."

Algoni Musa said:

"Congratulations may our own be like this."

Becky Tosin

"Congratulations ohh.

"May mine also be good like this and also much better than this IN JESUS NAME AMENbi."

Science student scores 271 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student had scored 271 in UTME.

Akintayo's post indicated that he scored 271 after all the scores in the four JAMB subjects were tabulated. Akintayo, who is a science student, scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in biology, and 63 in UTME use of English.

He also scored 62 marks in chemistry, bringing the total score to 271. He used the simple SMS method to check the JAMB result, and he got an instant reply.

