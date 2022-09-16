Elodie Grace Orkin’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Elodie Grace Orkin is a young American actress and model popularly known for appearing as Angela in the TV series Stranger Things season 4. She is also well known for appearing in other films and TV shows like Saving Paradise and Stage Fright.

Elodie Grace Orkin appeared in several commercials, such as NFL Playoffs, Osbrink, and Irn-Bru. She is represented by Daisy And Dukes Agency, UK, and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Profile summary

Full name Elodie Grace Orkin Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Measurements in inches 32-28-33 Measurements in centimetres 81-71-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Bill Orkin Mother Leah Jane Aiken Relationship status Single College John D'Aquino Acting School, Royal School of Music, LAMDA Profession Actress, model Instagram @elodiegraceorkin

Elodie Grace Orkin's bio

The American actress was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is the only child of Bill Orkin and Leah Jane Aiken.

Education

The actress developed an interest in acting at the age of 10, so her mother enrolled her in several acting schools. She attended John D'Aquino Acting School, Young Actor's Studio, and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). Aside from acting, she attended the Royal School of Music, where she learned to play the piano.

How old is Elodie Grace Orkin?

Elodie Grace Orkin's age is 18 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 June 2004. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Elodie Grace Orkin in?

She has been featured in several brand campaigns, most notably in the Osbrink commercial. The model is affiliated with Luber Roklin Management and The Artists Partnership, UK.

The actress had her debut in 2020 in the TV show We Hunt Together, where she played Penny. She rose to fame after playing Angela in Stranger Things (season 4). To date, Elodie has bagged five acting credits.

Year Title Role 2023 The Burning Girls not yet announced 2022 Stranger Things Angela 2021 Saving Paradise Young Charlie 2020 Stage Fright Kyle 2020 We Hunt Together Penny

What is Elodie Grace Orkin's height?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-28-33 inches or 81-71-84 centimetres.

Fast facts about Elodie Grace Orkin

Who is Elodie Grace Orkin? She is a young actress and model. How old is Elodie Grace Orkin? The famous entertainer is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Elodie Grace Orkin's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 10 June annually. What is Elodie Grace Orkin's nationality? She is an American national. Who are Elodie Grace Orkin's siblings? She is the only child of her parents and therefore has no siblings. How tall is Elodie Grace Orkin? She stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Are Elodie Grace Orkin and Millie Bobby Brown friends? Yes. They are friends in real life, but in the series Stranger Things, Angela (Elodie) and Eleven (Millie) are enemies. Where does Elodie Grace Orkin live? The celebrity resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Elodie Grace Orkin is a rising actress and model. She has appeared in multiple commercials and currently has appeared in six movies and TV series.

