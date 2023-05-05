Dr Dre’s kids: how many children has the rapper fathered?

Andre Romelle Young, famous as Dr Dre, is an American rapper, producer and entrepreneur. He first came into the limelight as a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A. Apart from his successful career, the rapper has a big family. He has nine children with six different women. Discover more about Dr Dre's kids and their ages.

Rapper Dr. Dre, his wife Nicole Young and family arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Dr Dre was born on 18 February 1965 in Paramount, California, United States. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment, Beats by Dre and Death Row Records. Over the years, the American rapper has been romantically linked to various women and has many children. Who are they and is anyone in the entertainment scene like their father?

How many kids does Dre have?

The American entrepreneur has nine children, four sons and five daughters. Seven of his children are from his ex-girlfriends, and two from his ex-wife Nicole Young. Below is what is known about Dr Dre's children.

1. Curtis Young

Hood Surgeon (aka Curtis Young, son of Dr Dre). Photo: Paul Redmond

Curtis is Dr Dre's first child, born on 15 December 1981. He is 41 years old as of May 2023. Dr Dre, who was at the time 16 years old, began dating Curtis's mother, Cassandra Joy Greene, who was 15 in 1981. The two parted ways in 1983, so Curtis was raised by his mother. Curtis met his father after 20 years in 2001.

Curtis followed his father's footsteps and is now a rapper under the stage name Hood Surgeon. He is the CEO and founder of So Hood Records and also Young Entertainment. He has released studio albums, such as Son of a Doctor, The Legacy Continues and Product of My DNA.

Curtis is also an executive producer and actor. As an actor, he is known for his appearance in films and TV series such as I'm a Soap Star and My Trip Back to the Dark Side. The actor is married to Monarch Vanessa Young. He has two sons from previous relationships and is a stepdad to Vanessa's two daughters.

2. La Tanya Danielle Young

La Tanya oldest daughter. Photo: @Chrystal Martin, @Madhotcollectibles.com on Facebook (modified by author)

La Tanya Young is the oldest daughter of Dr Dre and his second kid. She is among the three daughters of Dr Dre and Lisa Johnson. She was born on 19 January 1983. As of 2023, LaTanya is 40 years old. Her parents separated when she was five years old.

In December 2020, La Tanya went public and expressed how she hadn't seen her father for the past 17 years. She also added that he has never met her children, who are his grandchildren. In August 2021, she claimed to be homeless and living in her rental vehicle. At that time, she worked as a delivery agent for DoorDash and Uber Eats.

She said she no longer receives support from her dad since January 2020 after she talked about him to the press. La Tanya has four kids, Tatiyana, Rhiana, D'Andre and Jason III.

3. Tyra Young

Rapper / Producer Dr Dre (R) attends the Kids In The Spotlight's Movies By Kids, For Kids Film Awards at Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Tyra is the second daughter and third child of Dr Dre. Her mother is called LaVetta Washington. She was born in May 1984. Tyra was born during the rapper's relationship with Lisa Johnson.

Tyra is an actress and producer. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in the TV series Take 6 as Angie. Additionally, she has worked as an associate producer in the film and TV series Ropes of Silicon and Take 6.

4. LaToya Young

LaToya is the second daughter of Dr Dre and Lisa Johnson. She is the third daughter and fourth kid of the rapper's children. LaToya was born in September 1984; she is 38 years old as of 2023.

She has not revealed much about herself to the public. In an interview, her mother said she is one of her secretive daughters. Lisa added that Dre hadn't confirmed her as his daughter.

5. Ashley Young

Ashley is the youngest daughter of Dr Dre and Lisa. She was born in 1985. Although her dad hasn't recognized her as his daughter, she is his fourth daughter and fifth child among his children. Like her sister Latoya, she keeps her life under wraps, and little is known about her.

6. Andre Young Jr.

Dr Dre’s son Andre Young Jr. Photo: @Rap-Up, @Curtis Young on Facebook (modified by author)

Andre Young Jr is the second son and sixth child of the rapper. His mother is called Jenita Porter. He was born in 1988 but died on 23 August 2008 at the age of 20. His mother found him dead in his bed at their home in Woodland Hills, California, United States.

7. Marcel Young

Marcel was born on 6 February 1991 to his parents, Dr Dre and R&B singer and songwriter Michel'le Denise Toussant. As of 2023, he is 32 years old. He is the seventh child of the record producer. Not much is known about Marcel, who has opted to stay away from the limelight like some of his half-siblings.

8. Truice Young

Truice is the first child from Dr Dre's marriage with Nicole Young and the eighth child among his children. He was born in 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Truice graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020. His parents divorced in 2020.

Truice works in the entertainment industry as a music producer. He has worked with numerous artists, such as the famous American rapper Mike G.

9. Truly Young

Dr Dre's youngest daughter. Photo: @trulyoung on Instagram (modified by author)

Truly is the youngest among Dre's kids. Her mother is Nicole Young. Truly was born on 9 August 2001. As of May 2023, she is 21 years old. In 2019, Truly joined the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and graduated in 2021.

Truly is a virtual artist and up-and-coming singer. She displays her passion for drawing and painting by sharing clips of herself working on some artwork on her Instagram page. She released her first single, Lover Boy, in 2018.

Who are Dr Dre's baby mothers?

The rapper has six confirmed baby mamas. These are Cassandra Joy Greene, Lisa Johnson, Jenita Porter, Michel'le Denise Toussant, Nicole Young and LaVetta Washington.

FAQs

Who is Dr Dre? He is an American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur. How old is Dr Dre? He is 58 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 February 1965. How many biological kids does Dr Dre have? The rapper has nine children; four sons and five daughters. How many baby mamas does Dr Dre have? He has nine children with six different women– Cassandra Joy Greene, Lisa Johnson, Jenita Porter, Michel'le Denise Toussant, Nicole Young and LaVetta Washington. Who are Dr Dre's sons? His sons are Curtis, the late Andre Young Jr, Mercel and Truice Young. Does Dr Dre have a daughter? He has five daughters–La Tanya Danielle, Tyra, LaToya, Ashley and Truly Young. How old is the Dr Dre's youngest child? His daughter Truly is the youngest. She is 21 years old as of May 2023. She was born in August 2001.

Dr Dre's kids have won the attention of many people due to the rapper's popularity and success in the entertainment industry. He is the father of four sons and five daughters from six different women. Two of his children have followed in his footsteps, one is a rappers and another one is a music producer.

