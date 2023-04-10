Get to know Marina Pearl Leblanc, Matt LeBlanc's daughter

Marina Pearl LeBlanc is a celebrity child from the United States. She is popularly known for being the only daughter of Matt LeBlanc. Her father is a prominent award-winning Hollywood actor best recognized for portraying Joey Tribbiani in the NBC TV series Friends.

Matt LeBlanc (R) and guest attend the Moves 2014 Power Women Gala at India House Club in New York City. Photo: Andrew H. Walker

Marina Pearl LeBlanc's parents married in May 2003 and divorced in October 2006. Both parents share custody of their daughter. She currently resides in Kentucky, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Marina Pearl LeBlanc Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth California, United States Current residence Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Matthew Steve LeBlanc Mother Melissa McKnight Siblings 2 Relationship status Single

Marina Pearl's biography

The celebrity child was born in California, the United States, to her parents, Matthew Steve LeBlanc and Melissa McKnight. Marina Pearl LeBlanc's mother, known as Missy McKnight, is a former model and English actress. She has been featured in movies and TV shows such as Triangles and Tribulations and VH1: All Access. Her father is famous for appearing in films and TV series such as Episodes, Lost in Space and Man with a Plan.

Marina has two half-siblings, Tyler and Jacqueline Esposito, from her mother's first marriage with Anthony Robert Esposito. Jacqueline is a fashion designer, while Tyler is a sound engineer.

How old is Marina Pearl LeBlanc?

Matt LeBlanc's daughter. Photo: @mleblancbr on Twitter (modified by author)

Marina is 19 years as of 2023. She was born on 8 February 2004. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Marina famous?

She came into the spotlight because of her father, who is a famous Hollywood actor. Marina's career path remains a mystery, but she is allegedly a student.

Marina Pearl LeBlanc's disease

Matt LeBlanc's daughter was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder known as cortical dysplasia when she was 11 months old. The condition affected her vocal cords and ability to walk and made her suffer terrible seizures. After being treated for a year, Marina made a recovery.

Actor Matt LeBlanc attends PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Matt Leblanc and Marina Pearl Leblanc have a strong bond. In an interview, he stated that he had to take a break from his acting career to care for his ailing daughter. The two spend quality time with one another. For instance, they watched Friends together.

Fast facts

Who is Marina Pearl LeBlanc? She is a celebrity child popularly known as Matt LeBlanc's daughter. When is Marina Pearl LeBlanc's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 8 February. What is Marina Pearl LeBlanc's age? She is 19 years old as of 2023. Does Marina have siblings? Yes, she has two half-siblings, Jacqueline and Tyler Esposito. What happened to Matt LeBlanc's daughter? She was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia when she was 11 months old. Who did Matt LeBlanc have a baby with? He shares a daughter, Marina, with his ex-wife Melissa McKnight.

Marina Pearl LeBlanc is an American celebrity kid. She is widely recognized for being the daughter of Matt LeBlanc, who is famous in the American entertainment industry. She currently resides in Kentucky, United States.

