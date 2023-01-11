Actress Chinenye Ubah's biography: age, movies, is she married?

Chinenye Ubah is a Nollywood actress and model best known for her roles in various films such as Pretty Little Thing (2017), Circle of Fire (2017), and Akweke (2016). She is a talented actress with versatile acting skills.

Photo: @chinenyeubah1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chinenye Ubah first hit the screens in 2016 when she appeared in the movie Akweke as Princess Ebube. Since then, she has appeared in numerous Nollywood movies and TV series. Would you like to know about her?

Profile summary

Full name Chinenye Ubah Gender Female Date of birth 29 June 1989 Age 33 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Delta State University, Abraka Profession Actress

Chinenye Ubah's biography

The rising actress was born in Anambra State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, but her family relocated to Delta in the South region of Nigeria, where she was raised. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. The actress currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

After completing her secondary education, the actress attended Delta State University, Abraka, where she studied Theatre Arts.

How old is Chinenye Ubah?

The Nigerian actress is 33 years old as of January 2023. When was Chinenye Ubah born? She was born on 29 June 1989. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Chinenye Ubah's movies

The rising actress has been in the movie industry since 2016, when she debuted in the movie Akweke as Princess Ebube. The following are some of the films the actress has been featured in:

2016: Akweke as Princes Ebube

as Princes Ebube 2017: Pretty Little Thing as Falon

as Falon 2017: Circles of Fire as Mmasinachi

as Mmasinachi 2018: Sorrows of a King as Princess Helen

as Princess Helen 2018: Agony of a Sister

of a Sister 2020: Emela

2021: Love Me as Bianca

as Bianca 2022: Don't Leave Me

Is actress Chinenye Uba married?

The Nigerian actress is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. She has never disclosed any information about her previous or current relationships, if any. She has managed to keep her love life away from the limelight.

Fast facts about Chinenye Ubah

Who is Chinenye Ubah? She is a Nigerian actress best recognized for her roles in various movies such as Emela and Pretty Little Thing. Where is Chinenye Ubah from? The actress was born in Anambra State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria. What is Chinenye Ubah's age? She is 33 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 29 June 1989. Who is Chinenye Ubah's husband? The actress does not have a husband at the moment because she is not married. She is reportedly single. Does Chinenye Ubah have a twin sister? No, the actress does not have a twin sister. Where does Chinenye Ubah live? She is currently residing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chinenye Ubah is a Nollywood actress and model based in Lagos, Nigeria. Her popularity has gradually grown since she made her first on-screen appearance in the movie Akweke as Princess Ebube. She has also appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows.

READ ALSO: Zoe Marlett’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Zoe Marlett’s biography. Zoe Marlett is a young actress and voiceover artist from Canada. She was born on 8 May 2005 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where she currently resides.

Zoe Marlett made her first on-screen appearance in 2013 when she appeared in the TV series Lalaloopsy. She, however, gained public attention after she portrayed Anna in the Netflix series Black Summer. Zoe is also known for her roles in other TV series and movies, such as Marlene and Red Letter.

Source: Legit.ng