Steven Greener’s biography: Age, nationality, net worth, wife

Steven Greener is an American music executive, film producer, and businessman who has been working in the entertainment industry for at least three decades. He is famously known as the husband of American journalist and TV host Tamron Hall.

Steven Greener attends Revolt Music Conference on in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Tamron Hall's husband, Steven Greener, began his career working as a production assistant in the early 90s. Since then, he has successfully produced different projects for the big screen and small screen.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Greener Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1967 Age 56 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 187 lbs (85 kgs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Tamron Hall Children 1 University The State University of New York Profession Music executive, film producer, businessman Net worth $2 million

Steven Greener's biography

Tamron Hall's husband, Steven Greener, was born on 28 June 1967 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2023, Steven Greener's age is 56 years old. His nationality is American.

Greener attended the State University of New York College at Oneonta, where he graduated in 1989.

Is Steven Greener white?

Steven Greener attends the Black Music Action Coalition's #HipHop50 Dinner celebrating Ernie Paniccioli at Red Rooster Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Steve is white and has Irish ancestry. His religion is Jewish.

What does Steven Greener do for a living?

Greener started his career in showbiz at Medina/Pollack Entertainment. He worked with Benny Medina to manage Will Smith and the production of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While at Medina/Pollack, Steven produced the feature film Above the Rim for New Line Cinema.

Before he became an executive producer, Steven worked as a production assistant on the 1996 films Miracle Beach and Sketch Artist. In 1993, Steven joined Elephant Walk Entertainment to produce films such as House Party I and II.

Union Entertainment was formed in 1997; its first major success was developing and producing the multi-award-winning show, The Bernie Mac Show. Greener produced the 104 episodes of the show for the six years it ran.

Steven joined Handprint Entertainment in 2006. The company managed talents such as Bernie Mac, Mariah Carey, Usher, Chris Rock, and Jennifer Lopez.

He later started the production company 5 Boroughs Entertainment to produce films for the urban marketplace. One of the films the company produced is Samuel L. Jackson-led Soul Men. Greener also produced T.D. Jakes's Women Thou Art Loosed: On The Seventh Day in 2012.

He collaborated with Bunim/Murray Productions in 2013 to produce some films. Moreso, he was a consultant to Codeblack Films, a Lionsgate Company, overseeing acquisitions of some TV and online content, including Kevin Hart's Let Me Explain and Why We Laugh with Joan Rivers.

Greener is currently a partner at Primary Wave Entertainment, overseeing the music talent management of artists like Cee Lo Green, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy, Cypress Hill, and more.

Below is a summary table of his credits as a producer according to his IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV show 2015 Love Thy Sister 2012 Downwardly Mobile 2012 Comedy Central Roasts 2012 Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day 2011 Roseanne's Nuts 2010 Welcome to the Family 2008 Starting Under 2008 Soul Men 2001-2006 The Bernie Mac Show 2005 Guess Who 2004 Goodnight, Joseph Parker 2004 Mr. 3000 1999 That Championship Season 1994 Above the Rim 1992 Sketch Artist

Is Tamron Hall still married to Steven Greener?

Steven Greener's first wife is Tamron Hall, an American broadcast journalist and television talk show host. Tamron Hall and Steven Greener were friends for many years before they began dating. Tamron revealed that they had known each other for about four years.

Greener had been giving Tamron signs that he likes her, but Tamron thought he was just being friendly to her. While talking to People about how her friend became her husband, she said,

I've known him for many years. We would run into each other, and he was shy, so I wasn't clear that he was hitting on me exactly. I thought he was just being friendly.

Steven Greener and Tamron Hall's romantic relationship began in 2017 after Tamron Hall's exit from the Today Show.

Does Tamron Hall's husband have children?

The American broadcast journalist and her husband only have one child. The couple welcomed their son Moses on 24 April 2019 through IVF.

What is Steven Greener's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, Greener has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He has earned his income largely through his career as a producer and working for various production companies.

Fast facts

Here are quick interesting facts about Tamron Hall's husband.

He enjoys fatherhood.

His son weighed 6lbs., 4 oz at birth.

He is a Yankees fan.

He is a Bob Marley fan.

He owns and loves pets.

Steven Greener is a producer and businessman. He is happily married to television host Tamron Hall and became a father for the first time at 52 years old.

