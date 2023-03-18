Who is Kijafa Vick? Get to know Michael Vick's wife of over a decade

Kijafa Vick is a television producer, businessperson, and social media influencer from the United States of America. Her fame skyrocketed in 2012 after she married former professional NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

Kijafa Vick is a celebrity wife who came into the spotlight following her relationship with Michael Vick. Aside from being known for marrying Michael, she is also famous for her production roles in various TV shows, including Baller Wives (2017) and The Michael Vick Project (2010). She and Michael have been married since June 2012. The couple has three children.

Profile summary

Real name Kijafa Vick Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 1981 Age 41 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence South Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Michael Vick Children 3 University Hampton University Profession Television producer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @kijafa

Kijafa Frink’s biography

The television producer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American descent.

After completing her secondary education, she attended Hampton University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

What is Kijafa Vick’s age?

The American television producer is 41 years old as of March 2023. When is Kijafa Vick’s birthday? She was born on 15 December 1981. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

What does Kijafa Vick do for a living? She is a businessperson and television producer. She is the co-founder of PNK Elephant and the PNK Elephant retail store, which mainly features fashion accessories.

According to Michael Vick’s wife's IMDb profile, Kijafa has worked on a couple of projects as a film producer. Some of the movies she has produced include Baller Wives, Untitled Michael Vick/FredAnthony Smith Project, and The Michael Vick Project.

She is also active and popular on Instagram, with over 209 thousand followers as of now. She endorses various clothing and beauty brands on the platform, including Galette Skin and Bambini Fashion.

What is Kijafa Vick’s net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She primarily earns her income from her businesses, social media endeavours, and film production.

Kijafa and Michael Vick's relationship

The pair first met in January 2002 at a nightclub and began dating days after Michael got her number from a friend. During the time, Kijafa was studying at Hampton University. Vick proposed to Kijafa on her 29th birthday and eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 30 June 2012. Their wedding ceremony was held at Miami's Fontainebleau hotel.

Kijafa and Vick have two daughters named London and Jada and a son named Michael Jr. Kijafa is also a stepmother to Vick's firstborn son called, Mitez. He is from Michael Vick’s past relationship with a woman named Tameka Taylor.

Kijafa’s husband is a former professional football player from the United States. He was a National Football League (NFL) quarterback for 13 seasons. Since the beginning of his football career, he has played for numerous football teams, including Atlanta Falcons (2001–2008), Philadelphia Eagles (2009–2013), New York Jets (2014), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). Furthermore, Vick served 23 months in Federal prison for illegal dog fighting.

What is Michael Vick’s height?

Mike Vick’s wife stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kijafa Vick

Kijafa Vick rose to prominence following her marriage with Michael Vick, a former professional football player from America. She is a television producer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. As a businesswoman, Michael Vick’s wife co-owns PNK Elephant Online and the PNK Elephant retail store. Additionally, she and her husband tied the knot in 2012, and they have three children.

