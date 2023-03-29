Does Taylor Tomlinson have a boyfriend? A look at her relationships

Does Taylor Tomlinson have a boyfriend? Taylor Elyse Tomlinson is a famous American stand-up comedian, podcast host, and social media personality. She came into the limelight when she appeared on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2015. The young comedian has two Netflix stand-up specials, Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and Look At You (2022). Other than her growing comedy career, fans have been curious about her dating life.

Taylor Tomlinson attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Tomlinson was named among the top 10 Comics to Watch by Variety at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019. In 2021, she started a podcast called Sad in the City. She has also appeared on the Self-Helpless podcast with comedians Kelsey Cook and Delanie Fischer. Tomlinson has a formidable following online and is among the most-followed female comedians on TikTok. Apart from her successful career, how much can you tell about her love life? Who is Taylor Tomlinson's boyfriend?

Full name Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Temecula, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Angela Tomlinson Father Eric Tomlinson Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Temecula Valley High School University California Polytechnic State University, California State University Profession Comedian, podcaster, social media influencer Instagram @taylortomlinson TikTok @taylortomlinsoncomedy

Does Taylor Tomlinson have a boyfriend?

Who is Taylor Tomlinson's boyfriend? Taylor Tomlinson does not have a boyfriend as of 2023. She has, however, had one public relationship. Here is what known about the comedian's relationship.

Taylor Tomlinson and Sam Morril's relationship

Tomlinson and Morril crossed paths towards the end of 2019. They became friends first, and their friendship blossomed into love. Taylor in an interview with People in March 2020, when asked who made the first move, she replied,

I don't know if anybody even made the first move... We sort of became friends, and it was very organic.

The ex-couple dated for five months before moving in together at the height of the COVID pandemic. They posted quarantine videos together during the 2020 lockdown. The hilarious videos kept their fans engaged online. They were about their life together during the lockdown period, which became a short web series called New Couple Gets Quarantine. The two also hosted the This is Important to Me podcast.

According to The Daily Beast, Sam explained why they started the web series together,

Well, we kind of lost control of our careers about a week ago... not just our careers, but our lives. [But] it's fun to be creative together.

Taylor agreed with her boyfriend, saying,

We are genuinely stuck together, so we figured this would keep us sharp and creative and not at each other's throats.

Tailor and Sam talked about and complimented each other in interviews. In August 2021, Taylor Tomlinson spoke about Sam, although she did not mention his name on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She narrated,

My boyfriend lives in New York and is like born and raised in Manhattan, which I consider low-key abuse," joked Tomlinson. And because he grew up in New York, he cannot drive... He could drive, but he won't because he's like, 'I'm a New Yorker!

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's boyfriend posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them on her 28th birthday. In the caption, he reminisced about their time together.

Was Taylor Tomlinson engaged?

Taylor Tomlinson got engaged to Sam Morril in 2020. Tomlinson, in her Netflix comedy special Quarter-Life Crisis, confirmed the engagement. She also announced that the two had broken their engagement on the same show.

She also talked briefly about being engaged when she appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

I've had an amazing year... I got engaged. Thank you, it did not work out!

The talented comedian also shared her feelings about the broken engagement with The Washington Post saying,

It s*cks that I had to get engaged, go through an excruciating breakup, and let go of this future I had planned for myself with another person.

The two broke their engagement but continued dating. They also continued making videos together despite breaking off their engagement.

After dating for a couple of months, they broke up in February 2022. In March 2022, the stand-up comedian confirmed the breakup on the U UP? podcast, declaring that she was single. Taylor Tomlinson's ex-fiancé, on the other hand, confirmed they had broken up on Your Mom's House Podcast, saying,

I had a breakup in, like, February, and I'm just not ready to date someone.

Sam Morril performs at the 8th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 19, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Is Taylor Tomlinson single now?

The famous comedian is single as of 2023. Since she broke up with Morril, she has not been seen with guy in public.

Does Taylor Tomlinson have a boyfriend? Her fans have been curious about her dating life. Tailor is currently single but previously dated and was engaged to fellow comedian Sam Morril. Their relationship began in 2019 and ended in 2022. Since then, she has remained single.

