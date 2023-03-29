Who is Davante Adams’ wife? Get to know Devanne Villarreal

Davante Adam’s wife, Devanne Joelle Villarreal, gained popularity after her relationship with the NFL Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver became public. Professionally, she is an aesthetician and skincare specialist. She has been married to Adams since 2018.

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams are college sweethearts who have been together for over a decade and are now married with two children. Davante Adams’ wife is also a rising Instagram celebrity with a significant audience on the platform.

Profile summary

Full name Devanne Joelle Villarreal Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Salinas, California, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Barbara Davis Father Gustavo Villarreal Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Partner Davante Adams Children 2 School Everett Alvarez High School College California State University, Fresno Profession Aesthetician, skincare expert

Devanne Villarreal’s biography

Devanne Joelle Villarreal was born in Salinas, California, United States, into a family of six children. Her parents, Barbara Davis and Gustavo Villarreal, divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her stepmother Adelaida Villareal whom his father married after the divorce.

Her five siblings are Logan Vonne, Alessa Esparza, Nate, Celeste, and Christopher. Logan Vonne is a social media influencer, Alessa is a makeup artist, and Nate is an aerospace engineer.

She reportedly took her high school education at Everett Alvarez High School and later pursued an undergraduate course in aesthetic and skincare at California State University, Fresno.

Devanne is a Mexican-American national of mixed ethnicity. Devanne and Davante Adams' family resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

How old is Davante Adams’ wife?

Davante Adams’ wife is 30 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 15 January every year and was born in 1994. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Devanne Villarreal famous?

She gained prominence following her relationship with American football wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams is a popular athlete playing for the National Football League Las Vegas Raiders as a wide receiver. He went professional in 2014, playing for Green Bay Packers before signing for Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Professionally, Devanne is an aesthetician and skincare expert. She is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram.

Relationship with Davante Adams

Their love story commenced in 2012 when Devanne was Davante Adams’ girlfriend while they were studying at California State University, Fresno. The couple continued dating, and on 15 July 2017, Davante popped the question in the Bahamas.

About a year later, Devanne and Davante Adams’ wedding took place at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, in July 2018. The couple later went on a honeymoon trip to Greece.

How long has Davante Adams been married? He has been married for approximately four years but has been with Villarreal for more than ten years.

Does Devanne Villarreal have a baby?

She has two children with her husband, Davante Adams. They welcomed their firstborn child Daija Leigh Adams on 20 September 2019; she is three years old as of March 2023. Their second child Dezi Lynn Adams came on 13 April 2022.

Fast facts about Devanne Villarreal

Who is Davante Adams’ wife? Her name is Devanne Joelle Villarreal, also referred to as Devanne Adams. What is Devanne Villarreal’s age? She is 30 years old as of 2023. Her date of birth is 15 January 1993. Is Davante Adams' wife Mexican? She is of Mexican descent since her father is Mexican. Where does Devanne Villarreal live? She resides with her family in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. What does Devanne Villarreal do? She is an aesthetician, skincare professional and rising social media personality. Is Davante Adams still married? Yes, the American football wide receiver is still married to Devanne Villarreal. They tied the knot in July 2018. How many children does Davante Adams have? He has two daughters, Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, with his wife, Devanne.

Davante Adams’ wife, Devanne Villarreal, gained fame following her relationship with the American football wide receiver. They have been together for over a decade and have been married for about four years. The couple has two children and resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

