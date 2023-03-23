Jeffrey Brezovar’s biography: who is Milo Manheim's father?

Jeffrey Brezovar gained initial fame as a model and photographer from the US. He is currently widely recognised as the father of up-and-coming actor Milo Manheim. The former model loves outdoor activities, especially hiking.

Jeffrey Brezovar began modelling in the 70s, but his career peaked in the 80s. He worked with top brands and also appeared on the covers of popular fashion magazines such as Vogue. He is gay but has a child with American actress Camryn Manheim.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Brezovar Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1972 Age 50 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Middleton, Wisconsin, United States Current residence Santa Fe in New Mexico, Madison in Wisconsin, Palm Springs in California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 1 School Middleton High School Profession Photographer, former model

Jeffrey Brezovar’s biography

The former model was born and raised in Middleton, Wisconsin, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He has multiple residences in the United States; Santa Fe in New Mexico, Madison in Wisconsin, and Palm Springs in California.

He reportedly attended Middleton High School for his high school education.

What is Jeffrey Brezovar’s age?

Milo Manheim’s father is 50 years old as of March 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 22 May yearly and was born in 1972. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Jeffrey Brezovar famous?

Jeffrey Brezovar is a former model and photographer. His modelling career reportedly peaked in the 80s when he worked with multiple top brands and even appeared in magazines such as Vogue Australia (1986) and Vogue US (1989). The former model was also featured in advertisements by men’s cologne brand Aramis in the 80s.

Currently, Jeffrey is best recognised for being actor Milo Manheim’s dad. Milo Manheim is a budding Hollywood actor who rose to stardom following his breakout role as Zed in the 2018 movie Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. The American entertainer has been featured in films and TV series such as School Spirits, American Housewife, Ghost Whisperer, and The Conners.

Is Jeffrey Brezovar married?

Brezovar is not married and is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. He was once in a relationship with The Practice actress Camryn Manheim, but the two were only close friends and were not dating. However, he is the father of Camryn’s only child Milo Manheim.

Milo was born on 6 March 2001 and was raised by his mother, but Jeffrey maintained a close relationship with his son as he grew up. Jeffrey Brezovar’s son is 22 years old as of 2023.

Jeffrey Brezovar’s height and weight

The former model stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). His weight is estimated to be 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jeffrey Brezovar

How old is Jeffrey Brezovar? He is 50 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 22 May 1972. Where is Jeffrey Brezovar now? He has multiple residences in the US; Santa Fe in New Mexico, Madison in Wisconsin, and Palm Springs in California. What is Jeffrey Brezovar’s profession? He is a photographer and former model. Who is Jeffrey Brezovar’s partner? The former model is not married and is seemingly not dating anyone. Who are Milo Manheim’s parents? The American actor was born to Jeffrey Brezovar and Camryn Manheim on 6 March 2001. Is Jeffrey Brezovar alive? Yes, he is alive despite some online speculations about his demise. How tall is Jeffrey Brezovar? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Jeffrey Brezovar had a successful modelling career during his heyday. Today, he is known for being the father of actor Milo Manheim. The ex-model has never been married and seems not to be in a relationship at the moment. He resides in the US in Santa Fe in New Mexico, Madison in Wisconsin, and Palm Springs in California.

