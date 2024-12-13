Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has gone on a giving spree on social media ahead of the Christmas holiday

The music star recently went live on her Instagram page and gave some lucky fans N1 million each

Not stopping there, the mum of one also unveiled her sugar daddy after people asked questions about her generosity

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has caused some excitement on social media after giving away money to her fans.

Just recently, the African Bad Girl went live on her Instagram page, and she gave some lucky people N1 million each.

Tiwa Savage gives out money to fans online. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

As the festive period approaches, Tiwa Savage has done her bit to cushion the blow for Nigerians. The music star promised to continue giving out money every day until Christmas.

She wrote:

“A million dey … for lucky fans everyday on my live till Christmas 💰💰💰 Mega Money Mega.”

See the video of some of the fans who got money from Tiwa Savage below:

Tiwa Savage unveils her sugar daddy

Shortly after giving out money to fans on social media, Tiwa Savage decided to show off her sugar daddy.

The music star posted a video of a popular dancing content creator, @nebs1881, claiming he’s behind her lavish lifestyle.

See the video below:

Fans react as Tiwa Savage dashes millions to fans

Callme_bigjas:

“I pray I win the 1million too ooo, that'll be a good wrap for this year.”

Divabyqbwigs:

“You just have to ❤️ Queen Tiwa 😍.”

Ericanlewedim:

“Awwwww so sweet ❤️.”

Dubemjennifer:

“Make this type of luck shine upon me🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

olori683:

“I need money too mama 🙌🔥❤️.”

callme_bigjas:

“Haaaa 🙌 mama God will continue to bless you ajeh.”

Osenimueez3:

“Make luck reach my side make me too be happy for Christmas 🙏🙏🙏”

Iam_boboranky_:

“How u take dy know your real fans? Make I know talk the love big ❤️ 🔥.”

marti_nezo_:

“😂 the man dey give me joy.”

Tiwa Savage speaks about her "toasters"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage left social media buzzing following a revelation she made on air.

While she was a guest on the Beat FM radio station, Tiwa shared that she gets more advances from women than men.

The Kele Kele Love crooner's conversation with the show host threw netizens off balance as many failed to believe their ears.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng