A Nigerian lady went back to school to study for her second degree after graduating and going for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Ruthy Berry shared a post on TikTok showing the admission letter she received from the Imo State University

Ruthy, who was seen in her NYSC uniform, said she was going back to IMSU to study nursing, which has been her heart's desire

A Nigerian lady has gone back to school to study for a second degree after she successfully bagged a first one.

The lady had earlier graduated from the university with a degree, but she desires to have a second degree in nursing.

Ruthy went back to Imo State University to study another course. Photo credit: TikTok/Ruthy Berry.

Source: TikTok

She had also gone for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and she shared a photo she took during her service year.

In her post, Ruthy Berry also showed netizens a copy of the admission letter sent to her by the Imo State University (IMSU).

Many people who saw her post wondered why she was going back to school to start a fresh despite being graduate already.

The post is captioned:

"I later run the admission for my second degree this year. Re-start, Re-focus, Re-set as many times as you need to till you achieve your goals! This is your sign to go back for your dream course baybee."

Reactions as lady goes back to school for another degree

@joephy01 said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Ug Ly Gal said:

"Congratulations to you my love."

@Spring_cakes said:

"Congratulations dear please can i chat you..."

@Diamond said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@Chy said:

"Congratulations dear. But I'm confuse about the 3 years of study for Nursing they wrote there."

@Tee said:

"Congratulations my girl."

Lady goes back to Delta State University

I a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went back to Delta State University for a second degree.

She had earlier obtained a degree in pharmacology and she was going back to get another degree in pharm.acy.

Her post went viral on social media as people wondered why she was going to get a second degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng