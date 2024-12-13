Lady Goes Back To Imo State University To Study Nursing After Graduating And Going For NYSC
- A Nigerian lady went back to school to study for her second degree after graduating and going for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
- Ruthy Berry shared a post on TikTok showing the admission letter she received from the Imo State University
- Ruthy, who was seen in her NYSC uniform, said she was going back to IMSU to study nursing, which has been her heart's desire
A Nigerian lady has gone back to school to study for a second degree after she successfully bagged a first one.
The lady had earlier graduated from the university with a degree, but she desires to have a second degree in nursing.
She had also gone for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and she shared a photo she took during her service year.
In her post, Ruthy Berry also showed netizens a copy of the admission letter sent to her by the Imo State University (IMSU).
Many people who saw her post wondered why she was going back to school to start a fresh despite being graduate already.
The post is captioned:
"I later run the admission for my second degree this year. Re-start, Re-focus, Re-set as many times as you need to till you achieve your goals! This is your sign to go back for your dream course baybee."
Reactions as lady goes back to school for another degree
@joephy01 said:
"Congratulations babe."
@Ug Ly Gal said:
"Congratulations to you my love."
@Spring_cakes said:
"Congratulations dear please can i chat you..."
@Diamond said:
"Congratulations baby girl."
@Chy said:
"Congratulations dear. But I'm confuse about the 3 years of study for Nursing they wrote there."
@Tee said:
"Congratulations my girl."
