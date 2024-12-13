Businesswoman Sophia Momodu has shared her latest look on social media, which had her fans and celebs ecstatic

She also opened up about who the love of her life was as she smiled in her gorgeous pictures posted on her Instagram page

Actress Iyabo Ojo was among the individuals who reacted to Sophia's photos, and other netizens agreed with her

Businesswoman Sophia Momodu showed off her lovely look in a stylish dress and hairstyle. Her curves were on display as she posed for the camera.

Sophia Momodu reveals who the love of her life is. Image credit: @thesophiamomodu

Sophia, who is the mother of singer David Adeleke aka Davido's first child Imade, shared the cheat code to life.

She noted on her Instagram page that being secure in oneself was very important, and it would help a person not to be thrown off when they know where they are going.

The fashionista also revealed that she was the love of her life and she was having a clean December. Celebs and fans gushed over her gorgeous look.

See Sophia's outfit and caption below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu shares new look

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sophia Momodu's new photos below:

@esthersky_77:

"My sugar. My favorite, I love you."

@whummiey__:

"If no be this picture, wetin I for chop this afternoon?"

@iyaboojofespris:

"(drops fire emoji)"

@_tokscollections:

"Chocolate and caramel oowwwee."

@sophiamomodustylebook:

"When does Sophia not look good? C’mon, tell me."

@iam_queenbeeba:

"Big Sophia never the little one…Owo mama Imade."

@sisimorenikeji:

"Big Sophie not the little one."

@bloomingdale07:

"Mama Imade with the hot sauce."

@iamesosa9:

"Thanks for serving lunch, hunger be don finish me."

@ayinkejt:

"Sophie, to beautiful. Omo olomo jaiye ori e my dear sister."

@jdsocouture:

"Sophisticated Sophia."

@luciii__leo:

"The main boss chick. Mama Imade."

@imadeadeleke_fan_page:

"Let me guess.... @bloomingdale07 did that glam."

Sophia Momodu rocks lovely outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu marked her birthday and shared some lovely pictures with her fans.

In the picture collage, she wore a cream dress and removed one strap to show her chest.

In the caption of her post, she told her fans to catch her on the other side of the globe as she thanked them for their birthday wishes.

