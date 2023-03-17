Who is Alaina Anderson? Get to know Derrick Rose's partner

Alaina Anderson is a fashion and fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity after she became romantically involved with Derrick Rose. Her partner is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association.

Alaina Anderson is a rising social media influencer. She boasts a significant fan base on various platforms, especially on Instagram, where she posts fashion, modelling, and fitness content. She owns a fitness and beauty company called Keep It Cute (KIC). However, she is best recognized as being the future wife of NBA superstar Derrick Rose.

Real name Alaina Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Angela Anderson Father Anthony Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Derrick Rose Children 2 High school De La Salle Institute University University of Illinois Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur, model, fitness instructor Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @alainataughtyou

Alaina Anderson’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and currently resides in New York City, New York, USA. Her parents are Angela Anderson and Anthony. Alaina grew up alongside her two sisters.

The fitness enthusiast completed her high school education at De La Salle Institute in Chicago and later graduated from the University of Illinois.

How old is Alaina Anderson?

The American fashion model is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Alaina Anderson’s birthday? She was born on 15 November 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Alaina Anderson do for a living?

Derrick Rose’s fiancée is a fashion and fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She owns a health and beauty company called Keep It Cute Fitness. The brand mainly sells athletic wear and fitness equipment.

Alaina Rose is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 371 thousand followers. She often shares fitness, fashion, and modelling content.

What is Alaina Anderson’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She primarily earns her income from her website company and brand endorsements on social media.

Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose’s relationship

Alaina and Derrick have been together for a while now. The pair reportedly met in 2016 and got engaged in October 2021 in New York’s Madison Square Garden. Derrick confirmed their engagement with a picture of him and Alaina sharing a romantic dinner on a dimly-lit MSG followed by a long caption that read:

....Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together...

Alaina also shared photos and videos showing off her diamond engagement ring. One of her post's caption read:

MRS. ROSE MY FACE HURTS Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!

The pair has two children a daughter named Layla Malibu Rose, born in 2018, and a son named London Marley Rose, born in May 2019. Alaina is also a stepmother to Derrick’s first son, Derrick Rose Jr., from his previous relationship with Mieka Resse.

Alaina’s partner is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association. He previously played for various teams, including Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chicago Bulls. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2009 and became the youngest player ever to be named the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 at 22. Derrick Rose’s family currently resides in New York, United States.

What is Alaina Anderson’s height?

Derrick Rose’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.

Alaina Anderson came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with American professional basketball player Derrick Rose. She is a fitness and fashion model, social media influencer, and businessperson. She currently resides in New York City, New York, Unites States.

