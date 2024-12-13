The Appeal Court has nullified a controversial judgment that sought to seize the statutory allocation and revenue of Rivers state

Legit.ng recalls that the move was backed by supporters of the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike

In its decision on Friday, December 13, 2024, Justice Hamma Akawu Barka ruled that the federal high court lacked jurisdiction over the matter, affirming that issues related to state revenue should not be handled by federal courts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs, governance, and politics.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Appeal Court, Abuja, on Friday, December 13, set aside all orders restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the accountant-general of the federation (AGF) from releasing funds to the Rivers state government.

As reported by Blueprint newspaper, the appeal court in a judgement delivered on Friday, December 13, 2024, by Justice Barka said the federal high court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit seeking to seize Rivers state allocation in the first place and that mere listing of federal agencies does not confer unrestricted jurisdiction on the federal high court.

The Court of Appeal has nullified the judgement seeking to seize Rivers state people’s statutory allocation. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The court also held that the subject matter which is the appropriation issue of a state should not have been entertained.

Power tussle between Wike, Fubara

Legit.ng reports that the political rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has battered the Rivers house of assembly, splitting lawmakers into two factions – one loyal to Wike and the other to Fubara.

Besides the state assembly, the feud has also divided the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state into two camps and has disrupted governance in the state.

Read more Rivers-related news:

Wike vs Fubara: "It didn't just start", expert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, explained "the chains of illegality sweeping over Rivers state".

Akinleye, in an interview with Legit.ng, asserted that the present political crisis in the prominent south-south state is "a result of 2023 where Wike showed that 'anything goes'".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng