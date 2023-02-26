Who is Jesaaelys Ayala González, Daddy Yankee's daughter?

Jesaaelys Ayala González is a makeup artist, social media personality, and Instagram influencer from Puerto Rico. She is best known for being the second-born daughter of reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee, famous for hit songs such as Gasolina, Con Calma, and La Santa.

Jesaaelys Marie Ayala González shared that for a long time, she was overweight and struggled with overeating and low self-esteem. She weighed about 227 pounds and had severe health problems. With the support of her family and friends, she managed to change her lifestyle by working out and eating healthier. She also had weight-loss surgery and lost almost 88 pounds.

Profile summary

Full name Jesaaelys Marie Ayala González Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 1996 Age 27 years old (as 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black (mostly dyed red or orange) Eye colour Brown Father Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez aka Daddy Yankee Mother Mireddys González Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Carlos Olmo Profession Makeup artist, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @jesaaelys

Jesaaelys Ayala González’s biography

Who is Daddy Yankee's daughter? She was born and raised in San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, and she is the second-born of three children.

She has two siblings, an elder sister Yamilet Ayala González and a younger brother, Jeremy Ayala González. She graduated from the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (University of the Sacred Heart), a private Catholic university in Santruce, San Juan. She currently lives in Florida in the USA.

Jesaaelys Ayala González’s parents are Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, popularly known as Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González. Daddy Yankee is a multiple award-winning retired rapper, singer and actor. He is credited with coining the word “reggaeton” to describe his genre of music. He received international fame and acclaim following the success of his 2014 hit Gasolina and his 2017 collaboration with Luis Fonsi on Despacito.

Mireddys Gonzalez is the CEO of El Cartel Records, the record company set up by her husband. For a long time, she also managed Daddy Yankee’s music career. Daddy Yankee and Mireddys met and started dating in high school. They got married and had their first child when they were 17 years old.

What is Jesaaelys Ayala González’s age?

Jesaaelys Ayala González is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 June 1996. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Jesaaelys Ayala González is a makeup artist, nail specialist and photographer. She began her social media career by sharing makeup tutorials and commentary on beauty products on YouTube. She joined Instagram in 2013, where she shares content on makeup, nail art, skincare and occasionally, travel.

Daddy Yankee's daughter is also a photographer who posted travel-related content on YouTube before she switched to beauty and nail art. She also offers makeup classes attended by many of her Instagram followers. She is a brand ambassador and social media influencer for multiple brands, including Fashion Nova, Fabulous Nail Salon and ColourPop Cosmetics.

What is Jesaaelys Ayala González’s net worth?

Her net worth is allegedly $1.5 million. She makes her money from being a social media influencer and a vlogger. She also has her own beauty company, Jesaaelys Beauty.

Is Jesaaelys Ayala González married?

No. She is not married. However, Jesaaelys Ayala González has been dating Carlos Olmo, a Puerto Rican photographer and creative director, since November 2017. They got engaged in October 2021.

FAQs

Who is Jesaaelys Ayala González? Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez is Daddy Yankee’s daughter and a social media influencer. How much weight did Jesaaelys Ayala González lose? She lost about 40kg after eating healthy, exercising and getting weight loss surgery. Who are Jesaaelys Ayala González’s parents? Her father is Daddy Yankee, and her mother is Mireddys González. What does Jesaaelys Ayala González’s mom do? She is the CEO of the Puerto Rican record company called El Cartel. Is Jesaaelys Ayala González married? She is currently not married, but she is engaged to Carlos Olmo. Where does Daddy Yankee’s daughter live? She was born and raised in San Juan but currently lives in Florida. How old is Daddy Yankee’s daughter? She is 27 years old as of 2023. What is Jesaaelys Ayala González’s net worth? She is allegedly worth $1.5 million.

Jesaaelys Ayala González is a Puerto Rican social media star who has gained fame by posting makeup, nail and skincare content on social media. She is also the second-born daughter of the award-winning reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee.

