Cole LaBrant’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Who is Cole LaBrant? He is a YouTuber, Instagram star, TikToker and social media personality from the United States. He is known for being the patriarch of the LaBrant Fam. The family has a YouTube channel, where Cole and his wife document their life as parents. He is also famous on TikTok, where he uploads short comedy skits and dance videos with his family.

Cole LaBrant used to be a member of the Vine collaboration channel Dem White Boyz alongside John Stephen Grice and Baylor Barnes. He is a devout Christian.

Profile summary

Full name Cole LaBrant Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 1996 Age 26 years (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Troy, Alabama, United States Current residence Huntington Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Father Ken Mother Sheri Lewis Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Partner Savannah Soutas Children 4 School Enterprise High School University Troy University Profession YouTuber, Instagram star, TikToker Net worth $3-$4 million YouTube The LaBrant Fam TikTok @thesupercole Instagram @cole.labrant

Cole LaBrant’s bio

The social media sensation was born in Troy, Alabama, United States. Cole LaBrant’s parents are Sheri Lewis and Ken LaBrant. Cole and his mom participated in the reality show The Amazing Race 28 in 2016, where they placed second.

The internet sensation is not the only child in the LaBrant family. He has four brothers and a sister. Cole LaBrant’s siblings are brothers Luke, Jack, Clay, Tate, and sister, Lily LaBrant.

The social media personality attended Enterprise High School in Alabama, United States. Later, he joined Troy University in Alabama.

How old is Cole LaBrant?

Cole LaBrant’s age is 26 years as of 2022. He was born on 21 August 1996. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Cole LaBrant famous for?

He is a YouTuber, TikTok star and social media personality. He started being active on social media while in his teens. He began his social media career as a Vine content creator in 2013 alongside his friends, John Stephen Grice and Baylor Barnes. The three had a Vine channel named Dem White Boyz which remained popular until the video-sharing app was closed down.

On 24 August 2012, Cole and his partner created the YouTube channel Cole&Sav. They later renamed it The LaBrant Fam. They use it to share fun family videos such as family pranks and announcements featuring their kids. The LaBrant Fam YouTube channel has been progressively attracting a huge subscription with upwards of 13.1 million subscribers.

His fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as TikTok, where he has over 21.9 million followers. The TikTok star uploads short comedy skits and dance videos with his family. Presently, he has 460 million likes on the video-sharing app.

The internet sensation is also active on Instagram, with over 5 million followers. He uses his Instagram account to share his lifestyle photos and short videos. The celebrity also uses the platform to endorse brands such as SugarBearHair, NyQuil & DayQuil and HP.

What is Cole LaBrant’s net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be around $3 million and $4 million. However, this information is not verified. He earns his income through brand-paid promotions and sponsorships on social media.

Is Cole LaBrant married?

Yes, the internet sensation is married. Who is Cole LaBrant’s wife? His wife is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur and social media star named Savannah LaBrant (née Soutas).

How did Savannah LaBrant and Cole meet? The duo met at the Grove in Los Angeles in 2016. In a YouTube video titled HOW WE MET | COLE & SAVANNAH, the couple revealed that they got in touch on Musical.ly, now called TikTok, when Cole reached out to ask for a favour from Savannah.

Later, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and married in 2017. Cole and Savannah LaBrant share three kids from their marriage and a daughter from Savannah’s previous relationship named Everleigh. In December 2018, the duo welcomed a daughter named Posie Rayne, followed by a son named Zealand in July 2020. Their youngest child named Sunday was born in June 2022.

How tall is Cole LaBrant?

Cole LaBrant’s height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres). He weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Cole LaBrant’s fast facts

Cole LaBrant is a YouTube star, TikToker, and social media personality. He rose to fame by collaborating with John Stephen Grice and Baylor Barnes on the Vine app. The YouTuber shares short comedy skits and dance videos with his family.

