Meet Norma Strait, George Strait’s wife of over fifty years

George Strait is a legendary American country music singer. The singer is married to Norma Strait. Interestingly, their marriage has lasted for over 50 years. Her husband is famous for popular hits such as Carrying Your Love with Me (1996), All My Ex's Live in Texas (1987, Love Without End, and Amen (1990).

Norma Strait is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to the American Country music singer. Judging from George's Instagram photos, the duo loves spending time together. Where is Norma Strait today? She currently resides in Pearsall, Texas, United States, together with her family.

Full name Norma Voss Strait Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1952 Age 70 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Pearsall, Texas, United States Current residence Pearsall, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Partner George Strait Children 2 Profession Unknown

Norma Strait’s bio

George Strait’s wife hails from Pearsall, Texas, United States. What nationality is Norma Strait? She is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is George Strait’s wife?

Norma Strait’s age is 70 years as of March 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 18 May 1952, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Norma Strait do for a living?

The celebrity wife has never revealed her profession. She has spent most of her life staying at home to look after her family. In a 2012 interview with People, her husband said,

We do almost everything together. She (Norma) stayed home until Bubba got out of high school and went to college, but since then she’s come on the road with me too. We love each other and we still like each other. A lot!

What is Norma Strait’s net worth?

The celebrity wife has not revealed her assets to the public. However, she enjoys a good portion of her husband’s fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband's net worth is $300 million.

How did Norma and George Strait meet?

The duo met in high school and used to live in Pearsall, Texas, USA. After the singer took Norma on their first date, he didn't ask her out again for a long time. Later, he realized his huge mistake and looked for her again.

The couple tied the knot at a church in Mexico on 4 December 1971 before George enlisted in the US Army and have been together ever since. How long has George Strait been married? The couple has been together for over 52 years.

Does George and Norma Strait have children?

The duo have two children. They welcomed their first child, Jenifer Lyn Strait, on 6 October 1972. In 1981, George and Norma had their second born- a baby boy George Harvey Strait Jr., also known as "Bubba". Unfortunately, they lost their firstborn, Jenifer, in a car accident. Jenifer lost her life in 1986 when she was only 13 years old.

After their child’s death, the couple began the Jenifer Lynn Strait Foundation to support children’s charities in the San Antonio area and to preserve Jenifer’s memories.

In February 2012, Bubba and his wife, Tamara, welcomed their first child, George Harvey, making them grandparents. On 10 September 2016, the couple welcomed a daughter named Jilliann Louise.

Norma Strait’s height and weight

The celebrity wife stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 160 pounds or 73 kilograms.

Fast facts about Norma Strait

Who is Norma Strait? She is a well-known personality who is famous as the wife of country singer George Strait. Does George and Norma Strait have children? The duo has two children: George Harvey Jr. and the late Jenifer Lyn Strait. How old is Norma Strait? The celebrity wife is 70 years as of 2023. When is Norma Strait's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 18 May. What nationality is Norma Strait? She is an American national. How long has George Strait been married? They have been married for about 52 years. What is Norma Strait’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Norma Strait has garnered fame because of her marriage to George Strait. She lives with her husband in Pearsall, Texas, United States. The couple has been married for over five decades and are grandparents to their only surviving son's children.

