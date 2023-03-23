Who are Jack Harlow’s parents? Meet Maggie and Brian Harlow

Jackman Thomas Harlow, popularly known by his stage name Jack Harlow, is an American rapper, songwriter, and producer. He is best known for his hit songs such as Already Best Friends, Way Out and What's Poppin. Jack has been in the limelight for a couple of years, and many of his fans have been curious about his personal life. For instance, they seek to know who Jack Harlow's parents are and what they do.

Jack Harlow was born on 13 March 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He started rapping at the age of 12. However, he made his professional debut in his music career in 2015. He is signed to Generation Now, a music record label owned by Don Cannon and DJ Drama. Jack Harow's parents are his biggest fans.

Jack Harlow's parents' profile summary

Full name Maggie Harlow Payette Brian Harlow Gender Female Male Place of birth United States United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity French-Irish White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'7" 6'1" Height in centimetres 170 185 Weight in pounds 132 209 Weight in kilograms 60 95 Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Father Tom Payette Unknown Marital status Married Married Husband/wife Brian Harlow Maggie Payette Children 2 2 University Indiana University Bloomington Unknown Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist Entrepreneur

Who are Jack Harlow's parents?

His parents are Brian Harlow and Maggie Harlow (Payette). They have gained more popularity because of their son Jack. How old are Jack Harlow's parents? Their exact date of birth remains a mystery. Here is everything that is known about them:

Brian Harlow

Jack Harlow's dad was a horse farmer in Shelbyville, Kentucky, USA. When talking about his dad, the rapper said that his father gave him a taste of country music when he was young. His dad would play songs by Jonny Cash, Willy Nelson and Johnny Paycheck.

Maggie Harlow (Payette)

Jack Harlow's mom has been featured in her son's conversations regarding his upbringing. The American rapper boosted his confidence in music when he listened to hip-hop music that his mother loved to listen to when he was young. The hip-hop songs were mainly from Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest.

In an interview with Signs Of The Times, his mother said how Jack, at 11, declared that he wanted to be the best rapper. She, therefore, advised him on the number of hours to practice to be the best rapper globally. Jack's mom graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Indiana University Bloomington.

What do Jack Harlow's parents do?

Jack's mother is an entrepreneur. She began her career as a general manager in her father's company, Tom Payette Jaguar, where she worked for twelve years. In September 2018, Jack's mom founded Transworld Business Advisors, which provided professional services and support to entrepreneurs. The company was in existence for eight years and eleven months.

In 2015, the American entrepreneur became the co-owner of YESCO Louisville. She worked there for over four years. Maggie later founded Cliff Drivers, which has been in existence since April 2014. The company is located in Louisville Area, Kentucky, USA.

Maggie is also a philanthropist. She supports several charity organizations.

Jack's parents own a full-service sign company, Signarama Downtown, in Louisville, Kentucky. Maggie is the CEO of the company. Jack Harlow's parents' business has been in operation since 2003 to present.

Since opening Signarama Downtown, the rapper's parents have earned several awards for their performance, such as Rookie of the Year in 2004, Mentor of the Year in 2005 and President's Award in 2008. Additionally, they were awarded an Overall Achievement Award at the United Franchise Group's World Expo.

Are Jack Harlow's parents rich?

Yes, Jack Harlow's parents are wealthy. They get considerable earnings from their businesses. However, there is barely any credible information regarding their net worth. Nevertheless, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Jack Harlow's family members

The American songwriter's family comprises his parents, younger brother Clayborn Harlow, and him. Clayborn was born on 23 November 2000 in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Jack's brother played soccer for the Ballard High School team from 2017 to 2019. He was awarded the Ballard Soccer Player of the Year honour. According to his Instagram bio, he is a taste-maker. The family of four currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

Jack Harlow is a rapper, songwriter, singer and actor who came into the spotlight in 2020 after releasing his hit single What's Poppin. Jack Harlow's parents have been instrumental in shaping the rapper into the person he is today. Both of them co-own Signarama Downtown in Louisville and Transworld Business Advisors.

