After 35 years of active service to the country, the military on Thursday, December 12, retired 656 senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs) after subjecting them to a six-month demilitarization training.

The retirees were disengaged from service at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, amid fanfare.

Those retired comprised 535 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA), 86 from the Nigerian Navy (NN), 35 from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and two from the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Commending the retirees for their invaluable service to the country, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubarkar, said the culmination of their unwavering commitment, relentless hard work, and steadfast discipline throughout their service years led to the graduation.

He said:

“No doubt, this six-month training has equipped you with the knowledge and skills to transition effectively into civil life, becoming resourceful managers, entrepreneurs, and contributors to national development.

“The essence of our gathering today brings to mind a local adage: “Soja come, soja go, but barracks remain.”

This adage also highlights the significance of the foundation you have built and the legacy you leave behind.

As reported by The Nation, he reminded them that retirement from active service marked the beginning of a new chapter of their lives filled with opportunities and challenges.

“As you reintegrate into civilian life, I urge you to carry these values forward, becoming pillars of strength and ambassadors of the military profession in your communities. As ex-servicemen and women, I trust that you will set exemplary standards in your communities, contributing to peace, security, and progress. While the barracks remain, your legacy will resonate far beyond its walls, fostering security, peace, and development in our nation.”

Don't slash our budget from N710bn to N579bn, Army begs FG

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya, has urged the National Assembly to prevail on the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to exempt the army from the envelope budgeting system.

Yahaya, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Army to defend the army’s 2022 budget proposal, said the envelope budgeting had been a major challenge to the army.

He said the army had proposed N710bn for the 2022 fiscal year, but the finance ministry reduced it to N579bn. The COAS said the reduction would impede the capacity and tempo of the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional duties.

