The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce the finalists for all categories ahead of the 2024 CAF awards scheduled for Monday, December 16.

Nigeria and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the Men’s Player of the Year award and has been tipped as the overwhelming favourite to win it.

According to CAF online, the 27-year-old forward will contest for the prestigious award against Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

CAF will announce the top three finalists as two of the top five nominees are expected to be cut from the list ahead of the award ceremony scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco.

Victor Osimhen is currently the reigning Men’s Player of the Year and will hand over his crown to the new winner on Monday.

Other Nigerians nominated for CAF awards

In the Women's category, Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is vying for CAF Women's Player of the Year and Best Goalkeeper awards respectively, Punch NG reports.

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu of the Rivers Angels has been nominated for Young Player of the Year, along with four other young players from Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa.

The Super Falcons are one of the contenders for Women's National Team of the Year, alongside Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, and Cameroon U-20.

Ekong warns CAF ahead of 2024 awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians are already questioning the integrity of CAF after it was alleged that Moroccan defender Hakimi will be crowned the Player of the Year ahead of Lookman.

Former Nigeria international, Ikpe Ekong has sent a warning to CAF regarding the latest rumours as he claims Lookman should be the deserved winner of the prestigious award.

Lookman has been in phenomenal form in 2024, helping the Super Eagles win a silver medal at the Africa Cup of Nations and also guiding Atalanta to win the Europa League.

