Alhaji M.O Balogun, the father of one of Afrobeat's most prominent artists Wizkid, was seen at a recent event

Wizkid's dad was spotted rocking a uniform Ankara with others who were also seated at the gathering

The man, although aged, maintained his composure while the camera was pointed at him, as he gave the unlooking pose

It's not every day you randomly spot the father of one of the most successful African artists in the world. Fans of Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, were happy to see their Idolo's dad, Alhaji M.O Balogun, outside for an event.

Wizkid's father was seen at a recent youth event. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer's father, who continues to age gracefully, was seen wearing an Ankara uniform with others at the event.

The event was said to be that of Ajeromi-Ifelodun chairman, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, as he held the 2024 Youth Empowerment Summit and Mega Empowerment worth N500 million.

Alhaji Balogun had his walking stick by his side, but fans could not get over his composure and steeze. He looked sternly into the camera for a bit and then turned his face in a different direction.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid FC hails singer's dad

The video of Wizkid's dad was a delight to the singer's fans, who dropped sweet comments about him. Read some reactions below:

@tobiooba:

"Baba with the steeze we love you papa and thanks for bringing ayo Ibrahim balogun to the world."

@kiddieslayby_korexx:

"A very good man to everyone, I met him at Ajeromi Ifelodun in 2012. Baba na person oooooo so humble and nice to everyone 😍 Ema jeun Omo pepepe Masha Allah 🙏 😍."

@omo_oke_:

"Carry the camera commot from Baba face na. With the way he's looking at you. You stressing him."

@dunmininu126:

"See as Popsy daddy fresh."

@allinone_247:

"God bless you Sir."

Wizkid reacts to video of his father walking

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid spoke up on the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets.

Just recently, a video of the old man walking tiredly under the rain had gone viral and resurfaced amid Wizkid's fight with Davido.

The Star Boy reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng