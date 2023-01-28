Black Sherif’s biography: age, real name, net worth, songs

Who is Black Sherif? He is a rapper and singer from Ghana. He first gained public recognition in 2021 for his hit song First Sermon. He is also known for his other hit songs, such as Kwaku the Traveller and Second Sermon. The rapper is currently signed to an American distribution company and record label called Empire.

Photo: @blacksherif_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black Sherif has been in the music industry since 2019. He released his debut single, Money, in May 2020. Since then, he has released numerous songs, including Oh Paradise, Don’t Forget Me, and Destiny. The Ghanaian star dominated several charts and landed a collaboration with Burna Boy.

Profile summary

Real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong Famous as Black Sherif Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Konongo, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Frimpong Mother Ante Marie Relationship status Single Education University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Kumasi Academy, University of Ghana Profession Rapper, singer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @ blacksherif_ Twitter @blacksherif_ Facebook @Black Sherif

Black Sherif's biography

The young entertainer was born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong in Konongo-Zongo, Ghana, where he was raised. He is a Ghanaian national of African heritage. Black Sherif’s parents are Frimpong and Ante Marie.

The rapper attended Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School and later enrolled at Kumasi Academy, where he completed his high school education. He is currently studying at the University of Ghana. Before that, the singer attended the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

How old is Black Sherif?

The young Ghanaian singer is 21 years old as of 2023. When was Black Sherif born? He was born on 9 January 2002. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Black Sherif's songs

Black Sherif developed interest in music while in secondary school. He commenced his career in 2019 when he released his song Cry For Me. However, he released his debut single Money in May 2020. Sherif first came into the limelight after releasing the song First Sermon in May 2021.

His big break came in March 2022 when he released his single Kwaku The Traveller. The track peaked at number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. His debut album The Villain I Never Was was released in October 2022.

The album received critical acclaim, earning him several awards, including the Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards. He is currently signed to an American distribution company and record label called Empire. Here is a list of some of his songs.

First Sermon

Second Sermon

Money

Kwaku The Traveller

Konongo Zongo

Destiny

Oil in My Head

Talk Talk

Ankonam

Ade Akye

Money Remix

Cry For Me

The Homeless Song

Samir kinidi

Sad Boy Don’t Fold

Amerado

Gold Digga ft Samsney

Always

Come And Go

Wasteman

Don’t Forget Me

Oh Paradise

Soja

45

Toxic Love City

What is Black Sherif's net worth?

The young Ghanaian rapper has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.

What is Black Sherif’s height?

The rising music star stands at 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs approximately 152 pounds or 69 kilograms.

Fast facts about Black Sherif

Who is Black Sherif? He is a rising Ghanaian rapper and singer who is widely recognized for his songs First Sermon, Second Sermon and Kwaku the Traveller. Where is Black Sherif from? He was born in Konongo, Ghana. What is Black Sherif's age? The singer is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 January 2002. What is Black Sherif's real name? His real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong. Is Black Sherif a Nigerian? No, he is a Ghanaian citizen. What is Black Sherif’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. Who is Black Sherif dating? The Ghanaian rapper is not dating anyone as of now. He is presumed single. What is Black Sherif’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, is a Ghanaian singer and rapper who has made a name for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of highlife, reggae, drill music, rap, and hip-hop. He first gained public attention after releasing his hit single First Sermon in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng