Fatima Ali Nuhu’s biography: age, date of birth, boyfriend

Fatima Ali Nuhu is an upcoming Nigerian actress famous for his various roles in Kannywod and Nollywood films. She is the daughter of Ali Nuhu, regarded as the king of the Kannywood industry. She is also a social media personality with a moderate following.

Fatima Ali Nuhu is slowly establishing her online presence. Her following is promising considering she started being active, especially on Instagram, in 2020. Recently, he has been promoting Skyline University Nigeria on her socials, an institution that she is currently enrolled at.

Profile summary

Full name Fatima Ali Nuhu Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 2004 Age 19 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kano State, Nigeria Current residence Kano State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Darn brown Mother Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir Father Ali Nuhu Mohammed Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Yandutse College, Skyline University Profession Actress, model, social media influencer

Fatima Ali Nuhu’s biography

She was born in Kano state, Nigeria. She is the daughter of Ali Nuhu, a Nigerian actor and director. Her mother is Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir.

The actress spent her childhood with her younger brother, Ahmad Ali. Unlike her, Ahmad is a footballer. The siblings were raised in a cultured Islam background.

What is Fatima Ali Nuhu’s date of birth?

She was born on 13 January 2004. Therefore, she is 19 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Educational background

She attended Yandutse College for her secondary education. Fatima Ali Nuhu’s graduation happened on 4 December 2020, and she shared a photo on her Instagram wearing academic regalia.

She is currently a student at Skyline University. She frequently posts about the institution on her Instagram account.

Why is Fatima Ali Nuhu famous?

She is an upcoming actress, social media influencer, and model. She began acting when she was five years old with the help of her father, Ali Nuhu, an actor, scriptwriter, dancer and producer. Her father is known for movies like Last Flight to Abuja, Banana Island Ghost and Blood and Henna. He is also popular for winning awards like Best of Nollywood Awards for Best Actors in 2016.

Ali Nuhu began featuring her in his movies, where she has been showing her incredible acting skills. Additionally, she is a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram.

Ali Nuhu’s daughter uses her Instagram to promote brands. She promotes beauty products such as nose cuffs and veils. The social media influencer has over 105K followers on Instagram at the time of this writing. She is also on TikTok with an extensive following of over 78K followers.

Who is Fatima Ali Nuhu’s boyfriend?

She is single. Fatima was rumoured to be romantically involved with Hamisu Breaker, a musician. The actress took to Instagram and made it clear to her fans that Hamisu Breaker is not her boyfriend. However, the post is no longer there. Fatima Nuhu further urged people to stop spreading rumours on what they don’t know.

In other words, the social media personality is not in a relationship with anyone. Moreover, a post shared by her father during her birthday shows that she is single. Her father wished her a happy birthday wishing the actress beautiful things, one of them being a loving and caring spouse. He captioned the photo as follows;

May only good things happen to you, dear daughter. You have an obedient and well cultured child all through. I pray that Allah guides and protects you as you are a year older today. May you be blessed with a loving and caring spouse. Happy birthday to you, Ami

Fatima Ali Nuhu’s fast facts

Who is Fatima Ali Nuhu? She is a Nigerian actress, model and social media influencer known as the daughter of a renowned actor and director Ali Nuhu. What is Fatima Ali Nuhu’s age? She is 19 years old as of 2023. Is Fatima Ali Nuhu married? No, she is not married and is not dating anyone. Where is Fatima Ali Nuhu from? She hails from Kano State, Nigeria. Does Fatima Ali Nuhu have siblings? Yes, she has a brother, Ahmad. What is Fatima Ali Nuhu’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Fatima Ali Nuhu is an upcoming Nigerian actress and social media sensation. She is the daughter of Ali Nuhu, a director, actor, director and scriptwriter. She has a moderate following on TikTok and Instagram.

